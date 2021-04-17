Young drivers in SD at risk

PIERRE—How about some more bad news?
As noted, South Dakota led the nation in the increased percentage of fatal crashes in 2020 compared to 2019.
Another statistic that the state leads the nation in is young drivers putting themselves and others at risk. A report reveals that reckless, deadly driving by younger people, especially teenage boys and young men, is higher in South Dakota than any other state.
These drivers are less experienced, leading to more errors while behind the wheel, often irresponsible and prone to distraction. That is a recipe for disaster — and death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that drivers between the ages of 16-19 are three times as likely to be in a fatal crash per mile driven than drivers 20 years old and older. Male drivers, who are much more likely to speed, and those who started driving in the last three months are particularly at risk, according to the CDC.
CoPilot, an automobile sales service, studied the CDC’s “Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System” and created a composite index based on three high-risk driving behaviors: not wearing a seatbelt, drinking and driving, and texting and driving. South Dakota teens were ranked as the riskiest drivers in the nation.
“At the national level, 6.5% of students surveyed reported not regularly wearing a seatbelt, 5.4% reported drinking and driving, and a staggering 39.0% reported texting and driving,” according to CoPilot. “The analysis found that in South Dakota, 11.7% of young drivers report not wearing a seat belt when driving. Additionally, 6.3% report drinking and driving, and 50.5% report texting while driving. Out of all states with complete data, South Dakota has the riskiest teenage drivers.
Females were much more likely — 70% more than males — to drive while distracted, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Association defined as texting or talking on the phone, eating and drinking, talking to other passengers, and any other activity that diverts attention from the road.
But males, who drive faster and take more risks, are responsible for 63% to 69% of fatal crashes between 2005-19. The good news is the number of teen deaths in crashes dropped from 5,300 in 2005 to 2,375 in 2019.
That has been tied to restrictions on cell phone use, reduced night driving by young people and limits on passengers in cars driven by teens. However, males are still far more likely to cause a fatal crash.
“This suggests that male and female teen drivers exhibit consistently differently driving behaviors — and that males’ driving behaviors are riskier,” the CoPilot report states.
