HOT SPRINGS — The Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home seeks volunteers to help craft cloth face masks for use at the facility.
These homemade masks will help extend what is available to providers, nurses and others during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Avera had developed a pattern to use. Here is the link to the pattern: https://www.avera.org/…/p…/76443/Olson-Mask-with-Pattern.pdf.
Avera has posted more information re the masks at: https://www.avera.org/…/Tips-for-Sewing-Cloth-Face-Masks.pdf.
Masks should be sent to: Ashley Lauing, Senior Secretary, Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home, 2500 Minnekahta Avenue, Hot Springs, SD 57747.
