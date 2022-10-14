OPINION — As the fall sports season gets set to end over the next few weeks, I want to share some of my thoughts on things that made an impression on me during the season.
The first thing that comes to mind is the job Shelbie Richards did in her first season as the Spearfish volleyball coach.
Richards took over the Spearfish volleyball program after Christine Skoglund resigned earlier this spring.
She was tasked with changing the culture of the program, and the first step of doing that was get the kids to believe in themselves.
Spearfish started out 2-13, but despite the bad start you could see glimpses of the players playing up to their potential, and finally they started believing in themselves.
They won five of their next six matches, including five matches in a row.
They put up a fight at Belle Fourche losing in five sets, after winning the first two sets.
There are still a couple of matches left in the season, but the girls have finally realized if they play up to their potential every match, they have a chance to win.
Credit Richards and her staff for getting the girls to finally believe in themselves.
They are a young team and the sky’s the limit for the Spearfish volleyball program.
Next I want to talk about Josh Breske and the Black Hills State football program.
Breske is in his third season as the Yellow Jackets head football coach.
His first season was cut short due to the COVID pandemic. The Jackets ere 0-2 before the rest of the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Black Hills State started the 2021 season 4-1, before a rash of injuries played a part in the Yellow Jackets losing its final six games to finish 4-7.
This season Black Hills State won their first five games and sat a top the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Despite the early success, Breske said the team still hadn’t played their best ball, and they were lucky to be undefeated.
He warned his team not to rely on luck or magic to win games, that they have to play up to their potential every game.
The Yellow Jackets luck ran out last Saturday at New Mexico Highlands where they lost 30-28.
Breske’s message to the team this week was “Forget about luck or magic, let’s get back to playing the kind of football we are capable of playing.”
Breske said practice went well this week and the players were embarrassed by the loss.
Today will be a big test for the Yellow Jackets as they host Western Colorado, who is 3-1 in the RMAC.
Breske and his coaching staff have been getting the players prepared at practices this week to face the Mountaineers.
Will the Yellow Jackets continue their successful season, or will they have another end of season collapse?
Today’s game against Western Colorado won’t provide a definitive answer to that question, but it could provide some insight into which direction the Black Hills State football program is trending.
The Spearfish football team continues to improve under the direction of head coach Dalton Wademan, and his coaching staff.
Their record currently is 3-4, not including Friday night’s game at Watertown.
The season started with the team focusing on “me instead of we.”
That quickly changed to “we instead of me” and the Spartans won three of their next four games, before falling to undefeated Tea Area, 49-0, last week.
Wademan has shown this year he has zero tolerance to player that breaks team rules, and he holds them accountable.
No exceptions.
I have the privilege to watch Wademan coach during home games this season, and his passion for the game is fun to watch.
