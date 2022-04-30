Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — “Entitlement Fever” as I call it, continues to run wild and rampant, and they don’t care who gets hurt, as long as in the end they get their way.
I still haven’t figured out why people feel entitled to get their way, but others aren’t.
Why do they think their rights supersede anyone else’s rights?
It just blows my mind.
For those of you who don’t believe entitlement exists in youth sports, I encourage you to read Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer, page 14, entitled: “Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports.”
Still not a believer?
How about news from closer to home.
I recommend you read Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer, Page 13, entitled “Basketball tournaments highlighted by lack of sportsmanship.”
This is from the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The “Entitlement Era” has no place in sports.
I get parents spend a lot of money so their child can play high school/youth sports, but that doesn’t give them the right to tell a coach how to coach, or tell a coach who to play, and how much they should play.
In reality the only thing that being a parent entitles you to is the right to cheer and support your child and the team they play on.
Even that is not guaranteed.
Attending a sporting event is a privilege, not a right.
Don’t believe me?
At most sporting events before the contest begins they announce attending a sporting event is a privilege, not a right.
You can also ask the many people who have been escorted out of sporting events over the years for inappropriate behavior.
Though I’m sure they will tell you they did nothing wrong that warranted them to be removed from a sporting event.
If you ask me, there should have been more people removed.
I’m sure I am not alone with that opinion, but I am one of the few that will actually say it out loud.
Schools are having a tough time fielding teams.
Today’s athletes know this, and therefore they don’t feel obligated to follow team rules.
They know they don’t have to work hard at practice, if they show up at all, and they will still play because they struggle to get enough players to play. Either they don’t want to work hard, or they don’t want any part of the drama.
I know of a kid who was a good athlete in high school.
This athlete’s parents pushed them hard to get an athletic scholarship.
They pushed so hard, the athlete turned down the scholarship they were offered, and decided to play club sports instead.
Their reason for this was the pressures put on them took the fun out of playing, so they played club sports where there was no pressure put on them to succeed, and they could once again have fun playing the sport they love.
When I played high school sports, if you disrespected a coach or a teammate, you were kicked off the team.
No exceptions.
What happened to the day when you had to earn a spot on a team, not given one by who your parents are?
There were tryouts, and after tryouts, the coach determined who made the team and who didn’t.
No exceptions.
Some athletes refuse to accept their own shortcomings, and can’t accept constructive criticism.
They could ask the coach what they need to work on, and even ask the coach to work with them after practice so they can get better, but instead they want to blame the coach saying “the coach doesn’t like me” or “my teammates won’t pass me the ball so I can show what I can do.”
When I played youth/high school sports, if you missed a practice unexcused by the coach, you did not play.
No exceptions.
Coaches when I played had complete control of their team and the activities director and the school backed totally, as long as there was no verbal or physical abuse involved in the complaint.
Parents may have said something to the coach privately, but they never went to the activities director or the school board to air their complaints, or try and get a coach fired.
They certainly did not get their child involved.
I am all for complaining if your child is verbally or physically abused.
Any coach that does that deserves to be fired, or forced to resign.
Other than that, parents should let coaches coach, and players play
Unfortunately coaches today aren’t allowed to coach, and schools no longer support coaches like they used to.
Schools fear a parent will remove their child from the school, causing the school to lose money if they don’t side with the parent, or even worse, they might get fired.
More times than not, they prefer to keep everything in house, and hope no one else finds out about it, because it might make the school, and them, look bad.
That or they fear they might lose their job.
I always say, if more than one person knows about it won’t be a secret for very long.
As the “Entitlement ERA” rolls along, good coaches continue to fall by the wayside, whether being forced to resign, or they resign because they are tired of dealing with entitled athletes and the parents.
Will the “Entitlement Era” ever end?
As much as I’d like to say yes, I’m going to say no.
I stand a better chance to win the lottery than does the “Entitlement ERA” going away.
Until everyone says enough is enough and refuses to give in things will remain status quo.
That’s sad, because the one who suffers the most is the kids.
I encourage everyone to let kids be kids and have fun playing sports.
They will be adults soon enough.
See you at the sporting events!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.