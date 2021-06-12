Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — I want to start out my column this week by saluting a man who has been an inspiration to many.
Kip Mau just retired after 25 years of service in the Deadwood Police Department, School Resource officer for Lead-Deadwood High School, and as a football and wrestling coach.
He is a man who has worn many hats.
A loving husband to his wife Terri, a loving father to his two sons, Zac and Gage, not to mention being a huge asset with his continuous community service to Lead and Deadwood.
I had the privilege to meet Kip 14 years ago when I started at the Black Hills Pioneer, and the man continues to amaze me.
Over the years we began to talk more, and I came to the realization that Kip is not a man of a lot of words, he lets his actions do the talking for him.
His passion is youth sports, and he became a big role model for the young athletes at Lead-Deadwood High School, as well as the Lead-Deadwood Middle School.
You will be hard to find many people in Lead and Deadwood that don’t know who Kip is, and I have yet to hear a bad word about him.
He loves coaching wrestling and football, and the young athletes really looked up to him, and the other coaches always welcomed and appreciated his input.
I was honored when Kip invited me to his retirement party, because I have a lot of respect for him and admire the things he has accomplished.
I consider him to be a friend and I know we will still be seeing each other at youth sporting events.
Enjoy your retirement Kip, well earned, but I have a feeling you won’t just disappear from the youth sports scene.
It will remain your passion, and I know you’ll figure out away to stay involved.
With spring high school sports season now in the books, congratulations are now in order to all the area teams and athletes for making your presence felt at the state tournament.
Lets give a big shout out to all the senior spring athletes.
Spearfish
Girls’ golf: Sydney Gusso, Kaylene Delahoyde, and Kait Irving
Boys’ tennis: Brock Bacon, Tyson Morrison, and Braden Yackley.
Track and field: Maddison Doren, Anna Engen, Jadyn Hamann, Grace Karp, Halle Rogers, Erin Rotert, Cloie Tracy, Tyler Huber, Gabe Knudson, Simon Krum, Bridger Roberdeau, Jacob Roth, and Ben Wise
Lead-Deadwood
Girls’ golf: Madi Rystrom and Lexie Schroeder
Track and field: Zariah Jones
Belle Fourche
Track and field: Laney Brill, Bella Jensen, Jasmyn Jensen, Logan Goeders
Sturgis Brown
Track and field: Rachel Cammack, Payton Hedderman, Shanyah Johnson-Landoll, Josie Kaufman, Makayla Keffeler, Elisabeth Ortiz, Brady Buchholz, Trevor Christman, Logan DeSersa, Jarod Duran, Brodie Eisenbraun, Traeton Monahan, Kaden Phillips, Jared Sailer
Newell
Girls’ golf: Kassidy Weeldreyer
Track and field: Lexa Burtzlaff, Ryan Hohenberger, David Morell, and Wyatt Winkler
Best of luck seniors in your future endeavors.
If you love baseball, Spearfish Post 164’s and Belle Fourche Post 32’s American Legion baseball team, and the Spearfish Sasquatch would love your support.
If rodeo is your thing then the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo, and Days of ’76 Rodeo are choices.
If you love running the Spearfish Canyon marathon and the Leading Ladies Marathon are the places to be.
You can also camp or hike in the Black Hills.
The choice is yours.
See you at the sporting events!
