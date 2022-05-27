Star trio leads Warriors to 6th NBA Finals spot in 8 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson drained the 3-pointers. Draymond Green anchored the defense and even chipped in on the offensive end for a change. Stephen Curry capped off an MVP performance.
The trio that led Golden State to so much success in recent years is whole again and and has the Warriors in position for another title after advancing to the NBA Finals with a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
Now the Warriors hope to add a fourth title to the ones they captured in 2015, ‘17 and ‘18 when the Finals start June 2 against either Boston or Miami. The Celtics lead the series 3-2 headed into Game 6 at home on Friday night.
Thompson led the way in the clinching Game 5 win of the Western Conference finals over Dallas, making eight 3-pointers for a record-setting fifth time in his playoff career and scoring 32 points.
Green added 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists to go along with his usual defensive brilliance and Curry had 15 points and nine assists as he was named series MVP.
