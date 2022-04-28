Sports Briefs

NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job.
NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move and said it was by mutual agreement.
Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.
Emmert was appointed to the job in April 2010.
He had led the University of Washington and LSU prior to taking over at the NCAA.
The job has changed radically since then.
Bears GM Ryan Poles interested in acquiring more draft picks
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — With so many roster holes heading into his first NFL draft, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is looking closely for trade partners so the team can acquire more picks.
The Bears have six picks and none in the first or fourth rounds.
Poles doesn’t necessarily view it as a situation where he’s pressured to find a receiver or offensive lineman in a particular spot to help quarterback Justin Fields.
But he is looking to elevate the team overall.
Poles likens what he has done with the roster so far to what he and his wife see on home-improvement shows on television.
NASCAR orders Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training
for “Family Guy” tweet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training this week after he posted a meme on Twitter that used a clip from the comedy “Family Guy” to mock reigning champion Kyle Larson.
The clip has long been removed from the episode on streaming platforms but can still be found on YouTube.
It depicts an Asian woman cutting across six lanes of traffic to cause an accident. Larson on Sunday at Talladega cut across multiple lanes on the final lap to trigger a wreck that collected both cars that Hamlin owns. Larson is half-Japanese.
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
The All England Club says Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19 because the shots are not required to enter Britain.
Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 1.
He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he had not received the vaccination against the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Wimbledon starts on June 27.
All England Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton said during Tuesday’s annual briefing that vaccination will not be a condition of entry for players to compete at the Grand Slam tournament this year.
Wimbledon defends ‘agonizing decision’ to ban Russians
All England Club officials are defending the decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton says there is a responsibility to limit the possibility of Russians’ success at Wimbledon being used as a propaganda tool by that country. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is among the prominent players affected by the ban.
Medvedev recently reached No. 1 in the rankings and is currently No. 2. After Russia attacked Ukraine in February — with help from Belarus — tennis players from Russia and Belarus were able to continue competing but as “neutral” athletes not formally representing their nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.