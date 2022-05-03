Sports Briefs

HuntSAFE Class May 12-14
NISLAND — A Hunt SAFE class will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., May 12 and 14, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in Butte County.
The class will be held at the Nisland High Plains Game Ranch, 12287 Vallery Rd., in Nisland.
You can register at http://gfp.sd.gov/outdoor-learning/hunter-education
For more information contact (605) 391-6041, or email jacob.schwinter@state.sd.us
Run for their Lives Race Run, Walk, Stroll, May 8
SPEARFISH — The Run for their Lives Mother’s Day 5K Race Run, Walk Stroll will be held Sunday, May 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; 844 N. 5th Street, in Spearfish.
You can participate in-person, or virtually.
Race day registration begins at noon, with the run/walk beginning at 1 p.m.
The cost is $25 for kids 12-and-under, and $30 for adults 13-and-up.
T-shirts are given on a first-come-first served basis.
You can register at RunSignUp.com, or email lalmvette@gmail.com.
It’s a perfect way to celebrate motherhood, enjoy some fresh air, exercise and the company of some of your favorite people while you honor all the mothers, who are without a child on Mother’s Day.
There will be refreshments, and prizes for overall winners, medals for age-group winners.
Help support Lach’s Legacy and the fight against SIDS in South Dakota
Ron Materi Memorial Golf Scramble, June 18
SPEARFISH —The Ron Materi Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 18 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
This event is a benefit for the Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation.
The Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation is a non-profit organization, in memoriam of the late Ron Materi.
In honor of Ron Materi, his wife Carla and their children have established the foundation to issue gas cards for individuals traveling to receive medical treatment.
The cost to play golf is $125 per player and includes: Range balls, 18 holes of golf with a cart, green fee lunch, and an entry for numerous prizes.
Check-in is at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
To register call the Spearfsh Canyon Golf Club at (605) 717-4653, or text, or by calling (307) 680-0429.
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires
(AP) — Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement Saturday after 50 years in college basketball.
She finished with 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches.
Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers.
Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call.
The 74-year-old coach had been on leave this past season because of COVID-19 concerns.
She signed a five-year extension before going on leave last April.
Her retirement will become effective on Sept. 1, and she agreed to an $872,988 retirement buyout.
Rutgers will name its basketball court in her honor next season.
Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10.
The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered.
He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each for 152 and 157 days on the active roster.
Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBI in 21 games this season.
He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $611,000 last year, when he batted .294 with two homers and 42 RBI.
Twenty players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through June 24.
Hearings before three-person panels usually take place in February but were delayed this year because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.
Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process.
General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda, and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.
Blashill spent the past seven seasons behind the bench for the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs the past six seasons while transitioning into a youth movement.
The Red Wings went 204-261-72 with Blashill at the helm.
That .447 points percentage is second-worst in the league since then, not counting the expansion Seattle Kraken that debuted this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.