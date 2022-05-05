Sports Briefs

Nets Ben Simmons to have surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will have surgery to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk, the Brooklyn Nets said.
The procedure will be done Thursday.
The Nets said the decision was made after consultation with multiple back specialists.
Simmons sat out this entire season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play in Philadelphia after requesting a trade, citing mental health concerns.
After he was dealt to Brooklyn in February in a deal for James Harden, he was bothered by the back while trying to rebuild his conditioning.
Nadal wins at Madris Open
MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open.
Nadal showed few signs of rust in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.
Chargers sign CB Bryce Callahan
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their secondary, signing cornerback Bryce Callahan to a one-year deal.
Callahan, who is entering his eighth season, has spent the last three years in Denver after playing in Chicago from 2015-18. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound cornerback missed the 2019 season due to foot issues and then played only six games last year due to a knee injury.
In 66 career games, the 30-year-old former Rice player has six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles and five sacks.
Kenseth and McGriff selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine were selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
They will officially be inducted on Jan. 20.
Kenseth was a first-ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh.
Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.