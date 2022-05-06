Sports Briefs

SD Special Olympics Summer Games May 19-21 in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games will be May 19-21 in Spearfish on the campus of Black Hills State University.
The South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games is still looking for volunteers for this event, and if community members would like to volunteer they can stop by othe Visitor Center on 603 N. Main Street, in Spearfish, or call (605) 717-9294, to register.
Ron Materi Memorial Golf Scramble June 18 in Spearfish
SPEARFISH —The Ron Materi Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 18 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
This event is a benefit for the Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation.
The Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation is a non-profit organization, in memoriam of the late Ron Materi,
In honor of Ron Materi, his wife Carla and their children have established the foundation to issue gas cards for individuals traveling to receive medical treatment,
The cost to play golf is $125 per player and includes: Range balls, 18 holes of golf with a cart, green fee lunch, and an entry for numerous prizes.
Check-in is at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
To register call the Spearfiksh Canyon Golf Club at (605) 717-4653, or text, or call (307) 680-0429.
HuntSAFE Class May 12-14
NISLAND — A Hunt SAFE class will be held from 6-9:30 p.m., May 12 and 14, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in Butte County.
The class will be held at the Nisland High Plains Game Ranch, 12287 Vallery Rd., in Nisland.
You can register at http://gfp.sd.gov/outdoor-learning/hunter-education
For more information contact (605) 391-6041, or email jacob.schwinter@state.sd.us
Wichita State fires athletic director Darron Boatright
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State has fired athletic director Darron Boatright.
University President Rick Muma said in a news release that Boatright had several achievements during his tenure but there were “significant, ongoing concerns” that had become acute in recent weeks.
Sarah Adams, who is currently senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator, will become interim athletic director.
University supporters had recently criticized Boatright for the school’s lack of preparation for name, image and likeness funds for Wichita State athletes.
Boatright had been with Wichita State athletics for 12 years, the last six as AD.
Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs
(AP) — Turner Sports and ESPN are carrying the NHL playoffs after they aired for 16 years on NBC and NBCSN. TNT and TBS get their first games on Thursday after ESPN and ESPN2 carried the first three nights.
TNT and TBS will televise up to 49 games during the playoffs.
Turner Sports and ESPN will split the first and second rounds.
Each will have a conference final.
The Stanley Cup Final will be on ABC this year.
The biggest change from NBC is the studio show. ESPN and Turner each have a more irreverent tone. Early ratings are positive.
Reds claim RHP Robert Dugger off waivers from Tampa Bay
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
He was designated for assignment on Monday.
The 26-year-old Dugger went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, including four starts.
Byron signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season.
The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes. He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion.
Hendrick Motorsports signed Byron in August 2016 when he was 18 years old.
After his four-victory Xfinity Series title run in 2017, he advanced to the Cup level where he earned 2018 rookie of the year honors.
Byron is the only Cup Series driver other than Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon to win for Hendrick in the No. 24 Chevrolet.
“William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable,” team owner Rick Hendrick said.
Byron’s’ previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports ran through the end of the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.