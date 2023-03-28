RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Spartans and the Sturgis Brown Scoopers track and field teams opened their 2023 track and field season Friday, at the West River AA Preview in Rapid City.
Teams competing in the meet included, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Douglas, Spearfish and Sturgis Brown.
The West River AA preview was still a large meet with a lot of competition, in the boys 200-meter dash, for example, there were 16 heats with 110 athletes competing in the event.
Aaron Nida, Spearfish’s track and fieldcoach, talked about his team’s performance.
“We found out a lot of things today, in the first meet of the year there is a lot of mystery out there of who is going to do what, and we had some nice things happen today. We also seen some things that we need to work on. The weather has been really good and a pretty good day overall,” said Nida. “Gretchen (Adamski) broke the school pole vault record (10’7”) with a vault of (10’10”). She has done a little bit of indoor vaulting and hit 11 feet so we are happy with that. Jadon (Guthmiller) with his injury last season, he didn’t play football this season and so he has done much competitive since last track season, and it was a solid performance, running a 10.71 and this is an excellent starting point and something good to build on from there.
“Sophia (Guthmiller) has been battling a little injury, so hasn’t trained hard so that is a solid mark for her physically and training wise, (long jump, 15 feet 8 inches) and I am pleased with that,” Nida said.
Adamski, of Spearfish, is working on her season goal.
“It feels good, the school record was ten feet seven inches and today I got ten feet ten inches. My goal for the season is 11 feet six inches by the state meet, and that would be amazing, but we will have to wait and see,” said Adamski.
Brayden Delahoyde, Spearfish high jumper, took second place, with a jump of six feet, four inches, last year he won state with a jump of six feet seven inches.
“It was the first meet and we came out ok, not a lot of high jumpers for Spearfish this season, and we haven’t got to jump as much as we like to due to the weather. I ended up with 6 feet four inches, so I have some little things to improve on,” said Delahoyde.
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s coach, said his team performed well.
“It has been good, a lot of kids competing well across the board, with some victories here and there. The weather was good and it is just nice to get out and getting a chance to compete. Obviously some of those individuals that we had hoped to see do well, did,” said Proefrock. “Aidan Hedderman looked really good in his events, and the throwers did as well.”
“The girl sprinters all looked good today, Sawyer (Dennis), Novali (Dinkins), and Avery (Marler). Carson Walter hit over 20 feet in the long jump, and overall it was just a good day,” Proefrock said.
Aidan Hedderman, won the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet and the 110 meter hurdles in 15.43 seconds.
“The pole vault was good, we had a nice tail wind at our back, and I have a lot to work on but for the first meet I did pretty good,” said Hedderman.
The Spartans will be back in action at the West River Class AA Field Fest on Thursday, and the Scoopers will attend the Douglas Early Bird meet on Saturday, in Box Elder.
