South Dakota Disc Golf Championship makes its way to Spearfish

Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — With over 130 disc golfers registered, the Spearfish Disc Golf Association is thrilled to be hosting the 2022 South Dakota State Disc Golf Championship, Aug. 20-21, in Spearfish.

The tournament will be two 27-hole rounds at the Spearfish Canyon Course, the number one rated course in the state, and the 82nd best out of 5,000 registered disc golf ourses in the country.

