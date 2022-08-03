South Dakota Disc Golf Championship makes its way to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — With over 130 disc golfers registered, the Spearfish Disc Golf Association is thrilled to be hosting the 2022 South Dakota State Disc Golf Championship, Aug. 20-21, in Spearfish.
The tournament will be two 27-hole rounds at the Spearfish Canyon Course, the number one rated course in the state, and the 82nd best out of 5,000 registered disc golf ourses in the country.
“This will be the largest disc golf tournament in Spearfish’s history with 130 registered athletes representing 13 different states,” said Don Altmyer, the tournament director and former world champion.
Altmyer can remember past championship tournaments held in Spearfish that would attract anywhere from 60 to 80 athletes registered, so to see the growth and reach excites the Spearfish Disc Golf Association.
Hosting the state tournament has been a two-year process to prepare for with the help of many volunteers and help from the City of Spearfish.
“None of this would be possible without all of the volunteer work and especially the help from the City of Spearfish and the Parks and Rec Department,” Altmyer said.
At the end of the day, the Spearfish Disc Golf Association wants to welcome the many traveling disc golfers into this amazing community, and showcase this fantastic course they have worked so hard on.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.