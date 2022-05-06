SDHSAA hopes to share more revenue with schools that host state

PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association is trying to balance funding all of its activities with fairly compensating schools that host state events.
The SDHSAA board of directors’ discussion about funding for state event hosts was sparked by a comment from Casey Meile, coordinator of athletics for the Sioux Falls School District.
During a discussion about site selection, Meile told the board, “We lose a lot of money hosting these events while SDHSAA does profit.”
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said it can look bad when a host school loses money on an event while the association turns a profit.
As an example, Swartos noted the combined state wrestling meet that Sioux Falls hosted.
The association paid a hosting fee to the school district of $24,500, Swartos said, while the district’s expenses were probably twice that.
The association made a $104,000 profit on the event.
“It’s the profit that we make that funds the rest of our events where we lose money,” Swartos said.
Those events include debate, oral interp, all-state band, tennis, golf and gymnastics.
Swartos also noted that profit from events helps fund the association’s $200,000 catastrophic insurance policy in the event an athlete is injured.
Surrounding schools benefit from Sioux Falls hosting the meet, Swartos said, because they don’t have to pay transportation or lodging costs.
He said those schools could be asked to provide workers for the meet, taking some of the financial burden off the Sioux Falls School District.
That could “cut down a lot of the cost of hosting that event,” Swartos said. The association expects a surplus of revenue this year.
After the association’s expenses are paid, Swartos said it could share that revenue with host schools.
The association would be “using our surplus we have to make those sites whole,” Swartos said.
He told the board that action on such a plan could be on the June agenda.
