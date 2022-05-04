Scoopers JV baseball splits with RC Central

STURGIS –—The Sturgis Brown High School junior varsity baseball team split with the Rapid City Central Cobblers Monday, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
The Scoopers lost the first game, 6-2, and then won the second game, 16-13.
“You have to give their pitcher credit, he did a nice job on the mound and they made some good plays in the field,” said Pat Cass, Sturgis Brown’s JV coach. “We hit the ball hard, but many times right at them, on the defensive end, we gave them a couple runs, but we have to score more than two to win.”
In the first game, the Scoopers had five hits, four errors and two runs.
The Cobblers had one less hit, four, with two errors and scored six runs.
Xander Heller and Jake Krog scored for the Scoopers.
The Cobblers scored three runs in the sixth inning to lead 6-2.
That was kind of hard luck. It wasn’t any one thing, a couple walks, a misplayed ball, an overthrow, and they took advantage of it,” Cass said.
Pitching in the first game for Sturgis brown was Adam Flohr. He faced 15 batters, threw 54 pitches (27 for strikes).
Xander Heller came in and faced 11 batters, and threw 47 pitches (22 for strikes). Barrett Patterson finished up the game and faced four batters.
“Adam (Flohr) struggled to find control early but he settled down and did a good job for us. Xander (Heller) came in and did a pretty good job, and then Barrett (Patterson) finished up the game,” said Cass.
Scoring for the Scoopers in the second game was Bricon Herron (two runs), Barrett Paterson (three runs), George Hamer (one run), Yaden Miller (two runs), Xander Heller (one run), Daylen Dschaak (two runs), Jake Krog (two runs), Carter Williams (one run), Carson Williams (one run) and Kel Sundstrom (one run).
The Scoopers are back in action on Thursday against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.