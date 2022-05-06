Rapid City Rush ready for second-round playoff

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Rapid City Rush and Utah Grizzlies will begin their ECHL hockey Mountain Division final playoff series Friday, May 6, in Utah. This is a best-of-seven event.
Utah is the top seed in the division, with Rapid City coming in at number 2.
Rapid City defeated Allen 6-3 on Saturday, April 30, to win that best-of-seven series four games to one.
Utah conquered Tulsa 5-2 Wednesday night in West Valley City to win that series four games to three and earn its spot against the Rush.
The schedule follows.
Friday, May 6: at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 7: at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
Monday, May 9: at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10: at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11: at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m. (if needed)
Monday, May 16: at Utah, 7:10 p.m. (if needed)
Tuesday, May 17: at Utah, 7:10 p.m. (if needed)
