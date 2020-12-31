Who do you hunt with?

OPINION — My son Connor wrote this nearly a decade ago.
“The third morning of our hunt, my dad and I sat in a stand.
Eventually I fell asleep.
I woke to my dad shaking me and pointing.
Then I saw it.
It was a huge four-point buck. My dad told me to fire, but I couldn’t get a good shot.
So I waited until he stepped into a small clearing.
I put my crosshairs at the spot my dad had taught me and fired.
He only went about twenty yards, and when he dropped, I about wet myself.
I had just shot my first Black Hills whitetail.”
I stumbled upon both of my sons’ first hunting stories this week, written in their own words as 12-year-olds.
The rules have changed since then, and children are being introduced by their families to hunting earlier.
For most outdoor enthusiasts, parents are the role models that introduce the next generation of conservationists.
I was at a small gathering over the weekend.
Family friends and their children, all now grown and several with babies of their own.
We have regularly assembled like this for 25 years.
Healing laughter filled the rural home as we listened to familiar stories told with small twists that we all loved hearing again.
It is reassuring and part of our culture, sharing our stories.
We have made so many memories together and shared each other’s struggles and successes.
New faces have been brought in as the children have married and the group becomes larger and warmer with each addition.
We have been so blessed by each time and once again that night we welcomed a new member with a promised wedding coming in the summer.
We are a tribe of hunters.
Both men and women, and earlier in the day we had held a community shoot; a favorite traditional birthday celebration for one of our sons.
Nearly 30 neighbors arrived with shot guns and pistols to compete, laugh, and celebrate our freedom.
I was reminded of the bare shelves in so many of the retailers who had run out of ammunition prior to the holidays.
Collectively we shot hundreds of rounds of skeet at clay pigeons and pistol targets.
The shelves were bare for a reason. Gun ownership has surged with forty percent of the 17 million weapons sold in the nation this last year going to first time buyers.
That 17 million is nearly double the number from 2019.
People buy for many reasons, but the same surge was seen in the sale of hunting licenses.
Nothing provides greater assurance that you will be able to feed your extended family during another lockdown than the ability to gather and process your own food.
If each new gunowner purchased just two boxes of shells, it would make the empty ammunition aisles easier to understand.
I’m dusting off the reloading supplies, so I might replenish my own. It is time for all of us who hunt, to gather an apprentice, to share our knowledge, and ensure that the surge of new sportsmen is welcome.
Our numbers have been in slow decline and we hold the keys to the success of these new arrivals. Taxes paid on sporting arms and ammunition have contributed billions of dollars towards preservation and conservation.
Shotgun shells can still be found at a few major retailers, and with the extension of the pheasant season until the end of January, veterans will be able to introduce new hunters to the most productive shooting of the year.
My sons and I introduce new hunters each year, so I’ll end with a tail written by son Lane more than a dozen years ago about his first deer.
“I shot my first deer!
He is a monster 8x7!
I shot him from 250 yards, and he fell like a ton of bricks.
He was an awesome first deer and I had a great time with my dad.”
And so did I Lane and Connor, so did I.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
