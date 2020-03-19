While we were distracted

Where did that come from?
There was a shimmer in my back pasture where there should only have been drab winter grasses and moss-covered boulders.
The previous spring there had been a coyote den that I should have noticed, but it slipped my attention until summer.
The coyotes had moved in, conducted their business while fawns were plentiful and the grasses thick enough to hide their damage, then moved on before I took notice or had a chance to interrupt.
As our legislature finished their important business in Pierre, I noticed a few changes in regulations that others discovered first.
Much like last spring’s coyotes, I had taken my eye off the ball and would never have noticed without the diligence of other sportsmen.
Three items of business were taking place in an area that has rarely seen much attention over the last 30 years much like my back pasture.
There is a movement from the GF&P to declare the entirety of Western South Dakota that is not yet an elk unit, open for the business of elk hunting.
There are an indeterminate number of elk currently expanding their range off reservations and national forests as populations near capacity.
Much of the expansion is onto private parcels that provide premium habitat and feed.
Ranchers who make their livings mending fences, tending to crops, and improving rangeland are seeing their profits decline in proportion to the density of visiting herds.
Coincidentally?
There is a motion to allow nonresident landowners to gain priority access to deer and antelope hunting permits.
There’s also an additional amendment to drop the 500 elk use days requirement for landowners to apply for priority elk hunting licenses.
When I called Pierre to inquire as to the initiators of these changes, I was referred to an online comment form where I was unable to see any other questions, or the answers provided.
State offices in Pierre are conveniently closed for the foreseeable future and while recommendations such as these require a hearing and 30-day public comment period, I would not be surprised if a few changes get passed without public meetings.
Follow the money. A brief search through the value of landowner elk tags in other western states shows licenses that can be sold.
If landowners provide limited public access or conduct habitat improvement projects, they are rewarded with transferable licenses or vouchers.
Under the proposed changes the number of properties that can be advertised as coming with landowner hunting licenses would skyrocket.
Eliminating the 500 elk use day requirement would give even those who have never seen such an animal near their properties the ability to market land sales as such.
I have not been paying attention to the dramatic rise in the value of trophy elk and mule deer hunting.
For the best trophy units in Colorado with the longest wait times for drawing a tag, purchasing a landowner permit allows the wealthy to leap to the front of the line.
I saw such permits in online auctions going for over $17000.
I had a pair of Colorado hunters come bow hunting last year as part of my business. During their hunt, the 50-ish-year-old brothers both saw mule deer larger than any they have been able to harvest in their entire hunting careers back in Colorado. I have posted pictures that exibit the size and maturity of my wildlife neighbors and occasionally regretted the attention it brought.
In a discussion with a rancher as we negotiated on the value of a parcel of land we were contemplating, he hazarded that the value of an elk permit might soon be equal to that of a house, water, roads and utilities. At $17000 per permit, I couldn’t refute his logic.
I enjoy my clients who have saved up to experience an infrequent out-of-state hunt and also those who have the income to purchase the high-dollar Colorado vouchers where they have taken state-record bulls.
While I enjoy them both, I would hate to see South Dakota hunting become an activity limited to the wealthy and opportunities reduced even more for the general public.
While we currently do not allow for the transfer or sale of licenses nor nonresident elk or lion hunts, it is a much shorter journey for their passage if all of the above come true.
Perhaps if you have time, you could comment to the GFP about any of your own concerns at their website.
It might be the only chance given.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.