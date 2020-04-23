When the governor wears camo

My son sent me photos from the field this week. In one, he is carrying his bow as he crosses False Bottom Creek in search of turkeys. In another, he is holding a nearly 20-inch rainbow just before he removes his handtied fly from the corner of its mouth. The trout are spawning while the turkeys are gobbling, and both are as brilliantly hued as a prairie sunrise.
Later that evening he sat on the porch by a fire, guitar in hand, and practiced over a series of chords to a song he is attempting to master. A pair of binoculars sit nearby so he can count the elk on the far ridge and check to see how many have already shed their antlers.
He says half of the elk still carry, and this late in the spring that isn’t unusual. Wyoming bulls will wander over the border in their late winter bachelor groups, and we later occasionally hit those same antlers with the swather while cutting hay.
He snaps pictures to his citybound friends, and we both wish them here where the scenery heals, and the icy winds will eventually blow away any trace of COVID-19. In Butte County where we live, there have been zero reported cases. That doesn’t mean we don’t have it here. It just hasn’t slowed anyone down long enough from their chores to be noticed.
The haggard faces you see at the feed store or gas station aren’t sick. It’s spring and everyone is calving. Many in the community will look like they need a shave, haircut, and a few hours of sleep till May.
Lane, my turkey hunting/fly fishing son, has only a few more weeks until his wedding back on the eastern side of the state. He is trying to pack in as many of the things that he loves as he can before he submits to a more domestic lifestyle that he is more than ready to embrace.
Hunting and fishing with the boys he’s grown up with are his medicine. We both grieve for our relatives living in more restrictive states where all are shuttered and even lone fishermen, far from shore in their own boats, can be cited for violating a more timid politician’s restrictions.
I feel blessed that our governor knows of the healing powers of time spent in the outdoors.
She grew up in a family that knew that a good cow horse could help you hunt elk just as well as it could move cattle. That the camaraderie developed in the pheasant fields could create a bond that lasted a lifetime. That there are few rides as exhilarating as the one you’ll take when hanging on to a bottomed-out quarter horse evading the horns of an angry buffalo bull. She proves that ladies look good in camo.
I am a poor scientist, and better researchers are gathering information that hopefully will make our current efforts seem excessive. South Dakota’s most infected regions have seen a fraction of the mortality and hospitalization compared to those who deal with the stresses of urban density and air quality issues that arise from metropolitan living.
I have felt blessed every day of my life to be from the Dakotas. We are hemmed in by states to our east and west that have so restricted the activities of their own citizens that I hesitate to still call them free. I will wash and mask as long as needed to protect the elderly and immune compromised from this new disease. I will continue to practice social distancing that involves the smells of horses, saddle leather, and swaying ponderosas. I’ll stay far enough from town so I only hear the sounds of roosting turkeys and strutting grouse if that’s what I must sacrifice to keep others healthy.
I’m so glad my governor grew up in camo,
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
