Welcome spring

OPINION —Welcome back spring
Keepsies, no takebacks!
Like a game of playground marbles, I childishly attempt to bargain with the weather.
But spring doesn’t work that way in the Dakota’s.
It teases and pokes its head out of its burrow, smiles down on the frozen soil hinting that it might stay, then retreats before a snow squall that no meteorologist ever manages to forecast.
I wouldn’t have it any other way.
I’ve lived down south, Florida-Texas-Oklahoma.
Places were the weather wears the same clothes so long that it starts to hang from the trees like forgotten rags.
Were the smell of rot and mildew are as much a part of the air as the rain.
A place where worms have shoulders. Where snakes and frogs are thrown as baits for large-mouth bass.
I love the fishing in the sweaty states, but prefer the changing of seasons here and the return of wildlife familiars that visit my place each spring looking for a nursery or breakfast bar.
I mentioned last week that the elk have returned from their winter vacation in Wyoming.
The lead cows prefer the lower elevations of our calving grounds here along the Red Water.
They don’t come all at once and are hesitant. They want to make sure that the grasses here will truly burst forth from the soil.
It will gain them nothing if the ponds hold no water nor the grasses grow tall to nourish their young.
There is over 1000 feet of elevation change between here and Sundance, and we green-up sooner than the high country.
The antelope are back too.
The winter herd is breaking up and the same does return with their daughters from previous seasons to hide their fawns and to keep watch from familiar knobs.
Small hills that draw little attention but give the wary does a chance to keep track of several hidden young from a single vantage point without silhouetting themselves against the sky.
The coyotes too will have hungry pups to feed.
But they have maintained their territories all winter, finishing their noisy breeding season only weeks ago.
Soon the grouse leks will be firing up and the turkeys leaving the farmyards where they have wintered to return to their gobbling roosts.
One boss tom owns each ridge with several young jakes silently in tow learning the ropes.
Only the chief is allowed to make all of the noise although you will occasionally hear all of the jakes sound off if they are startled by an unexpected sound in the dark. It’s the equivalent of an avian nervous giggle.
The resident geese have been paired off for months.
With so little water, they have forced to congregate along the creeks and few artesian ponds.
The more congregated wildlife becomes, the more success for those who hunt them.
While spring turkey licenses have already been sent out to hunters, the turkeys still have a week until the archery season begins and two before shotgun hunters begin shattering the silence on the April 9.
Lion hunters are still stuck at 37 with waning chances for tracking snows diminishing their odds day by day.
This year there is a three week overlap of turkey and lion season. Archers will definitely be able to harvest a lion that comes into a turkey call. But adventurous turkey hunters can dig out their rifle topped turkey shotguns.
The model 24 was a combination gun created by Stevens and Savage that offered a turkey hunter a variety of calibers.
If you can find one in in a gauge that works for turkey and lion, go to the woods with a dual purpose.
Very few states offer a combination lion and turkey hunt, and it just might be the boost you need to get back into the turkey woods.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.