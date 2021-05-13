Turkey Creek

OPINION — Or maybe it was Gobbler Knob: I could not tell which roost held the greatest numbers. It seemed that Gobbler Gulch had a few birds too, but sound carries fickle up that draw, and you can never tell which fork of the bottom that they would choose to follow.
It was one of those exceptional mornings where you could see all of the congregated wildlife feeding peacefully through the fog, lulled by their perceived invisibility. There was no wind, and the arguments and insults being tossed by competitive groups of boastful turkeys were filling the air with unwelcome disruption. It was sound pollution of the most rank order, and I could not get myself to roll over onto my deaf gun ear and ignore it.
It is this point in the morning when I still have an hour before my wife wakes for her prayers and the dog looks to me for his morning run. All my spring hunting gear hangs in ready anticipation, calls and camouflage, binoculars and camera, turkey vest and all of its gathered mementos. In its pockets, I carry so much more than shells.
It is so close to Mother’s Day, and I have a neck warmer she made for me. We Speirs boys are long in the neck like turkey gobblers ourselves, and the camouflage baclava she created has never let me down. The vest itself came from my dad that last Christmas just before he passed. I also have his pocketknife, too valuable to ever be taken out of the zippered pouch. So many of his early gifts lie lost in forests past. But when they eventually find me one day, I’ll be wearing that vest, and the knife will still be there.
My gear all slips on unconsciously with the only real effort coming from bending over to tie my boots. If I hurry, I can be on the ridgeline before the horizon begins to glow. The dog begs to come along, but I need a quiet morning like this to reprioritize, to do an inventory of my diminishing abilities, and make plans for the coming hunting seasons according to the fires that still burn in my belly.
I must admit that lions have lost their allure. In recent years, I have let them slip past each time making excuses on their size or perceived gender waiting for the return of a giant male from years’ past that hasn’t wandered these woods for two decades now. Coyotes too I excuse, as long as there aren’t fawns in the short grass. They have pups to feed, and there are so many moles. I wouldn’t want to waste my valuable ammunition when their coats are worth nothing, and I might give away this wonderful vantage point to some unseen buck that I might be chasing come fall.
But I still thrill to the sound of turkeys.
Especially now. So many of the boss gobblers that kept the younger toms at bay have been taken, and the younger birds no longer cower in the tall trees afraid to add their own noise to the morning’s chorus. Only the dominant bird is allowed to sing when he owns the field, and once gone, they all begin to cast their nominations for the role of new king.
Seven elk slide out of the fog below. One cow has already pealed off to calve, to begin this year’s additions on her own where it stands a better chance of going undetected. Two spike bulls threaten each other with their velvet-covered prongs that are climbing from their heads for the first time. Too sensitive to use in earnest, they shadow box in imitation of the fights they saw as last fall and dream of taking part in future battles.
The gobblers are unimpressed. A horned owl calls to threaten them all, and they thunder in reply emboldened by their superior numbers, thunderous volume, and the perceived distance between them and their bully.
On the prairie side of the ridge, a heavy ladened pronghorn doe uncomfortably alternates between feeding and laying. Soon she will bear twin fawns, and I imagine carrying my granddaughter along to watch them hide in the short grass. Nothing is as beautiful or as emblematic of spring as newborn antelope fawns.
I’m startled in my revelry by a text message from son Lane. He is back east near Yankton, and his hunting partner has taken a tom with twin beards. He hunts only with his bow so that he can maximize his time afield and takes the most vivid images of his hunts.
I sadly realize that my time is up, without a photo taken or bird called in. I waddle back home in time with a grandpa porcupine. He mumbles a greeting or perhaps a curse.
I do not speak their language. But smiling, I appreciate that I have time yet to learn.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.