Tragedy of the commons

OPINION — South Dakota offers more than five million acres of public land for residents and out-of-state visitors to hunt.
But some folks are better at sharing and following rules than others and the opening weekend of antelope quite often resembles an enormous grade school playground.
Son Lane was guiding a few college friends out from the eastern corn fields.
They had chased the same animals with their bows and had a decent understanding of the lay of the land and the access points allowed for several walk-in areas.
It was their first foray on public lands during an antelope rifle season.
Back east, the opening morning of duck or pheasant hunting should have given them a taste of what was to come, but they had encountered so little competition during the archery season and the views and hunting areas here are so much greater.
Four trucks were parked at their first location, they moved on.
There was second access point a few miles further, but they hadn’t managed for quiet as much time as was needed to make the hike into the animals.
A look at the comments on local hunter social media sites shows that most accept a minimum of two miles of hiking to gain access to areas with less competition.
Any hunting within ten miles of a town or bordering a paved road is going to have the majority of the conflicts.
When many are hunting a common resource, a highly visible few will occasionally break the rules to gain advantage.
After hearing the gunshots of other hopeful hunters at first light, the boys settled into a likely valley.
It was a rookie mistake staying close to a county road. You need to cool an antelope as soon as possible and those animals taken near a roadway are easiest to process.
After turning down a shot at a doe, they spotted a small herd approaching.
They crawled into a hidden shooting point that gave them just enough elevation to watch the animals, but still held enough cover to be inconspicuous. The antelope were less concerned with hiding and more interested in running.
The truck hunters that pulled up and shot from the road later explained that they had taken their bucks and were “just driving around looking to fill their doe tags.”
The idea that bucks are desirable trophies that people are willing to work for and that does are to be shot only when convenient, leads to quite a bit of inappropriate behavior.
Shooting from a roadway at big game is illegal.
Rifle rounds travel much further than bird shot.
Hidden hunters are often unseen in the excitement of an offered shot, and a small number are unable to resist the temptation.
Those few that conduct themselves as criminals, leave a lasting impression.
Lane was hot.
He had heard too many lectures about the value of his reputation to gladly tolerate those without low scruples.
He and his friends study the rules and avoid breaking them.
Later that evening, his duck hunting buddies went out by themselves and were offered another shooting opportunity.
They later discovered that they had missed an important distinction between waterfowl and antelope hunting.
Shooting light for antelope has an extra half hour.
Rather than break a perceived law, the two neophytes walked away from their first buck rather than shoot after the sun had set.
They both commented on how they had more than enough light to make the shot, but thought it illegal.
The next morning when the two returned with Lane to the same area, more road hunters again spoiled their stalk.
The approaching vehicle couldn’t see their hunter orange, but shot even though their parked truck was clearly visible.
Lane questioned them and was told that they had been shooting at a coyote. South Dakota law legalizes dangerous behavior in the pursuit of varmints.
One of the hunters returned on Tuesday and found his trophy.
The number of antelope appears to be up in some areas and the weather cooperated to allow for much hunter success.
The boys learned a few things and shared a proposal.
