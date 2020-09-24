The testosterone tango

OPINION — Two bull elk having a heart-to-heart in the Black Hills.
Buddy, you smell bad and look worse.
One of your antler tines has snapped off and you really ought to have someone look at that arrow in your shoulder.
I don’t know what you’ve been doing in your wallow, but the mud that started there has been replaced by a public urinal and if you had half a brain in your head, you’d stop rolling in it.
I couldn’t care less.
The smell makes it easier for the cows to find me.
Breeding season doesn’t last for long and all that matters is who ends up with the most votes, I mean cows…
Stop for a minute and look at the example you are setting for the calves.
Two of the guys you trashed yesterday were our best friends all summer, but as soon as the election for herd bull heated up you seem to have lost your mind.
Half of the things that come out of your mouth are unrepeatable in polite company.
You’re constantly screaming to warm the teenagers off your lawn and your eyes are bloodshot and bleary.
You seem to have lost all perspective to the real threats that are out there.
When you drop your head to fight, you’re favoring that front shoulder.
You are losing your normal stealth and awareness.
I saw you walk right by a mountain lion that was stalking one of the calves.
Any other season of the year you would have taken the time to use your antlers to run that cat off and then warned the rest of us, but no.
You were too busy locking horns with a bull from across the border.
That mountain lion snuck in and killed a little bull calf that you scared off. Winning was more important to you than the herd.
Last year you lost the sight in your right eye fighting me to see which one of us got to sire that same calf.
Now it’s gone because you couldn’t be bothered.
A bear snuck in and killed the old lead cow last week and she was the only one who knew where to find the waterholes in this drought.
The younger bulls are so afraid of you that they spend their days on the ridgelines screaming insults, tearing apart the forest, and doing everything they can to lure the young cows into the woods where we can’t protect them.
You know that they aren’t safe out there.
The forest is a tinder box, and I’ve never seen so much traffic and careless humans throwing fire out their windows whenever they drive past.
There are bears and wolves moving into our area and we need to have a talk about how to work together to fight them instead of each other.
The herd has to do something about the thistle and cheat grass that are taking over our best summer pastures and the wintering grounds are getting too crowded to handle all of the elk that want to live here when the snow flies.
You are so focused on winning the next fight that I think that if I hadn’t sworn off the rut you’d even take a crack at me and we’ve been best friends for years.
Let that arrow in your shoulder be a reminder that life is short and yours can be gone in the blink of an eye.
There are hunters in the forest, and you know that the deer can’t wait to point us out, see us slaughtered, and then hauled away.
It wasn’t that long ago when we were few and far between in these woods.
The mule deer and whitetail that were here first, would like to see us faulter and fail.
You need to step back and take a breather. We have so many young in this herd to be proud of.
The leaves are changing and soon we will have to work together to get through the winter.
There is so much we have to be grateful for beside this single rut.
You know that the blizzards will drive away the newcomers soon.
They always have.
So take a deep breath, bite down on this aspen, and let me take a look at that arrow.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
