OPINION — My bow sights are a little off, antelope are slight creatures, and small birds and grasshoppers are after my garden, if only a little bit at a time.
My bow sight has been a tad wonky for a few weeks.
My equipment still produces tight groups, so I have not bothered to make the adjustments, focusing on my release, and building up the muscles in my back after a winter spent on the couch.
I need to stop.
I hit the bullseye only by accident or by holding my sight pin a bit high and to the left.
Even if the flight of my arrows is constant and true, it isn’t smart to practice a falsehood.
I vividly remember 20 years ago practicing for a Wyoming elk tag.
I developed a poor archery habit in which I would draw my bow, align my elevation while a foot to the left of my target, and then adjust my sights to the heart and lung area prior to my release.
When cool and calm and only shooting at bales of hay and paper targets, I was extremely accurate.
Unfortunately, when a herd big bull finally filled my sights, I was no longer calm nor cool.
A large cow elk had caught my scent after a feeding herd had come through a saddle and slowly surrounded me as I lay quietly beside a young spruce.
I was holding my breath and staring at her feet when I broke the cardinal rule; when looking at an elk, never do so with both.
I was admiring her two dewclaws as they dangled from her right front leg, when she dropped her head to nibble at the grass, our eyes ended up only a few feet apart.
Her right eye looked into both of mine, and she exploded startling the entire herd into flight.
I swiftly rose to my feet and drew my bow.
There was so much commotion and the herd bull had been so close.
As I stepped into a shooting lane, another large cow blew by and recoiling brush knocked the arrow from my grip.
After setting it back upon my rest, I looked up and saw the bull at thirty yards, drew my bow, found my pin, and released without ever moving it onto his chest.
It flew by harmlessly beneath his nose.
Practicing a bad habit rarely ends well.
Archery antelope season has begun. Hunters have the perfect opportunity to take a buck if they are patient at the few remaining water holes.
Antelope offer a smaller target than you might imagine. A big buck might weigh as much as mid dle-school boy, but not much over.
The horizontal line that divides their tan backs from their pure white bellies is the perfect point of impact for a fatal shot.
A skilled archer just needs to place their arrow tight behind or through the shoulder to claim a swift and relatively painless death.
Those who imagine otherwise have never been sliced by a razor nor accidentally pierced by a modern broadhead.
I’ve seen bull elk take an arrow, startle, imagining that they have been stung by a hornet or accidentally hit by a branch, and then go right back to eating.
As we age, we become accustomed to the innumerable small cuts, bumps, and bruises of life, how many of us can go through a day of fencing and at the end, not remember how each injury was received.
Due to their small size and thin skin, antelope are easily killed with modern archery equipment.
They are also not skittish around the hunting blinds that resemble the hundreds of round hay bales that pop up across the prairie each summer.
This allows archery hunters to achieve high success rates and makes the species a wonderful introduction for new hunters who prefer summers heat to the cold of winter.
I’m hoping we experience a bit of Texas style drought quenching without the destructive storms before this column goes to print.
With so little green grass available, the critters are attacking my garden.
On a trip this past weekend to Omaha, my windshield rarely saw a bug, and I never had to dodge a pheasant.
If I had my druthers, I’d give up a few rows of corn, and donate a bucket of cherry tomatoes, rather than live in an environment that has been so sterilized by decades of chemical application that it can’t support nature in its entirety.
It is the little things that are sometimes most important, the bees and beetles, the antelope and birds, and practicing with purpose while limiting our mistakes.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
