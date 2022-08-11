The gift of butterflies

OPINION — Granddaughter June is enraptured by the sight of a butterfly. Much as your dog might be mesmerized by the sight of a squirrel, June loses all focus when she sees a butterfly on the wind.
“Butterfly!”
So I bought her a net.
It sat by the door unused in a very unusual period of time where she didn’t visit our home.
I purchased the most feminine of colors, not quite pink, leaning towards a light orange; like the summer dimmed hue of a ginger-headed child after a healthy summer outdoors.
It is very difficult after 30 plus years of guiding hunters not to turn each visit afield into some type of competition, as if there was a recognized quota on the number and species that a 3-year-old little girl could capture.
Duck hunters face such quotas, so many geese, mallards, pintails, allowable number of drakes verses hens.
But I have as of yet been untutored in the finer aspects of butterfly collecting.
I cannot tell the difference between a buck nor a doe, bull nor cow among the butterflies.
None of the specimens we gathered had grown out a set of antlers nor had descended any of the testicular appendages that might have hindered flight or bumped painfully over barbed wire fences.
I know for certain these genders exist. I have spied lusty butterflies engaged in amorous embrace, but for this first trip afield, I chose to go purely catch and release.
I wanted June to focus on the excitement of the chase, not so much the harvest.
The state has asked ranchers to go easy on the milkweed that is essential to the monarch butterfly.
Milkweeds is a poisonous plant that few ruminants will choose to eat if there are alternative feed sources, but it rubs landowners the wrong way to leave the plant and their milky pods to prosper when you know it could make your livestock sick.
But I have a thing for the majestic orange and black bugs. I rarely see them anymore unless it is stuck to the front grill of some car at the gas station.
It is estimated that 250 million monarchs are killed each year by cars.
I have a small, shaded draw where the conditions are just right.
I can go there and often see them on their annual migration.
Three thousand miles is much farther than I feel comfortable traveling and yet monarchs do it annually and over winter in Mexico and California.
Rather than frustrate June in a search for one of the rare giants, I decided to go small.
We headed to the last of my second cutting alfalfa in search of the little butterflies that gather there in profusion.
June’s first capture was a Hackberry Emperor. A beautiful multicolored butterfly of about two inches in wingspan.
We snapped a quick picture and sent it on its way.
Her next was a Clouded Suphur.
These are the most common and leap about the purple alfalfa blossoms like yellow blooms themselves.
Our final catch was a Common Buckeye, a darkly shaded butterfly with a circular blossom of color on each wing, much like an eye.
We added to our catch with a closer look at several bumble bees and spent a great deal of time discussing the honeybees and how important their work was among the flowers.
June was spent after her many chases through the chest high hay fields, and she slumped sleepily against my arm for the ride back up to the house and Grandma’s cool drinks that waited for us there.
There was no more work to be done when we got home, no deer to me skinned, nor birds to be plucked, no trip to the butcher nor space to be made in the freezer.
It was absolutely a perfect hunt, spiced by happy giggles, preparing me for the start of elk season which is only three weeks away.
I am certain that there will be more familiar hunts with my clients this fall, but none of them will be better company.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.