The chase is on

OPINION — From my stand, I could observe does grazing quietly along the creek bottom.
Their fawns by their sides occasionally stopping mid chew to gaze about for danger.
Several flocks of turkey gave them an added sense of security.
If the coyote that had howled loudly down upon them just before dawn were to return, it stood little chance of surprising the 50 pairs of eyes.
All was at peace until the first young buck of fall decided that chase season was finally afoot.
The rut has begun and there will be no peace for does nor fawns until the last exhausted buck has been turned away.
Nose to the ground, he cast back and forth for any sign of scent that might indicate that a receptive doe had passed.
While his nose was buried in the dew-covered grasses, his eyes continually scanned the horizon for the silhouettes of unescorted female deer or the antlered outline of the dominant bucks which had lost all sense of humor and tolerance.
All summer long they had been companions, sorted only by their masculine gender, all had worked together to guard each other’s backs from the deadly claws of lions.
But now the young four-point knew that only his tireless effort would gain him any advantage.
Even if he succeeded at being the first to discover a receptive doe willing to accept his intentions, he would have very little time to make good on his primal directive before a more dominant buck arrived to wrest her away from him.
To these larger bucks, he would offer no challenge.
He would race off, stopping just out of harms way, hoping against all hope that another buck of even larger proportions would come in and challenge.
On numerous occasions, I have watched as dominant deer fought for breeding rights to the point of exhaustion, only to have an impatient doe allow one of the waiting younger animals to advance their cause.
Does which had been run till their legs tired, doing their best to outpace her pursuers, often were too spent to resist the persistence of youth.
While the larger animals were granted preference, does are open to the attentions of multiple suitors.
According to biologists in the field, sets of triplet fawns have been born which all had different sires.
Perhaps more powerful than the advantage of large antlers and muscle mass, persistence and endurance seem to offer at least equal reproductive success.
In the comic book pages of my youth, young men on the beach had sand kicked in their face by large adversaries who had the muscular advantage.
If I remember correctly, I needed only send in a few dollars to gain the knowledge and wisdom of trainers who could ensure that I too could one day be so large.
I never spent the two dollars, but I was always curious. Biologists have once again proven through studies that does actually are attracted to bucks with larger antler, although I can’t recall if they counted points?
As I wait for a more mature buck to make an appearance, I mull how much this season reminds me of the game of football with its running, tackling, and hardened headgear.
Is the biggest difference between the males on this field and the ones on a gridiron, the fact that we keep score?
Do the points on a buck’s rack represent some previous genetic success?
But they can’t.
I seem to remember that bucks with some of the most points seem to be sterile, never shed their velvet, and have no interest in the rut at all, hiding in the shadows until the shooting stops.
It is still early in the season.
The mature deer that hunters hope for, seldom make mistakes at this stage of the game, staying in cover until well after shooting light.
But as the days pass and senses become dulled by fatigue, the vail of experience and wisdom falls away and even the oldest bucks can be found chasing about in the daylight.
With weeks remaining, a hunter just needs to be patient.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
