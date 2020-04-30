The boys are back in town

In 2014, I wrote a series of articles about a sighting of bear cubs along the Belle Fourche River. I found the evidence credible and knew firsthand the young man who reported the incident. It caused a stir around the state.
Old news is anything that has happened before but dressed up to make it seem interesting. It is rare to write about new wildlife neighbors.
Most of my columns revolve around the visible and easy-to-detect animals that can be clearly photographed and documented, scored and quantified. Bears that blend into the shadows can leave little sign and become almost invisible on a moonless night.
Evidence of an animal’s passing can be documented as tracks in the sand, scatt, a fallen antler or shed fur, the occasional rub or scrape. In most circumstances, there is evidence that clearly stands out if you know what you are looking for.
But last weekend, I was stumped. Some large animal had dug up a squirrel cache of acorns at the base of an oak tree. Turkeys will do that, racoons also, but the scope of this excavation was on a much larger scale, like a very athletic badger with broad shoulders had been in charge. Perhaps a bear? More unusual was its proximity to homes and a cave network that left whatever had done the digging a dozen places to hide where no one would ever intrude.
Except me. I’m awful curious.
Local game wardens confirmed that they are taking reports of at least two black bears that have recently come out of hibernation in the northern Black Hills. Steve Kozel is the ranger for the Black Hills National Forest, and he told me this winter that there are likely over a half-dozen animals living in the Black Hills. But that covers a good bit of territory if you range from the Southern Hills near Newcastle up through the north ern tip in the Bear Lodge.
Game management will be much more challenging for the next generation of biologists as they factor in the impact of additional large predators. If black bears have found their way back to the Hills, can the former residents — grizzly and wolf — be far behind?
Recently, I interviewed Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resource supervisor on calf elk recruitment numbers in Custer State Park. I had observed a spike in the park’s elk herd from 150 a decade ago to over 400 and assumed that the use of hounds and the intensive hunting of lions within park boundaries had been a resounding success when it came to the elk population. Yet, fall herd surveys and calf recruitment numbers published in the 2020 GF&P Elk Status Report showed the opposite.
While the number of mountain lions harvested in the park is considerable and some years amounts to a third of the Black Hills total harvest, not enough elk calves are making it through their first year. Not only are they not gaining numbers, but they also appear to be in a state of decline. In 2017, calf recruitment in the park was above 55%. By 2019, it had declined to 25%.
Fortunately, the lion hunting this year has dramatically improved, with more than 50 lions now harvested compared to last season’s 21. Biologists are hopeful that this more dramatic population check on a major predator might give young elk the chance they need to survive.
But few have been calculating the impact of our expanding bear population. In some studies in other states, black bear have been found to be the main cause of calf and fawn deaths, accounting for up to 30% of calves born.
A bear’s nose is said to be seven times stronger than that of a bloodhound. That means given a light wind and the right conditions, a bear can detect a food source more than 15 miles away.
As we learn to modify our feed storage habits around our homes to deal with inquisitive bears, we need also consider the food they are gathering in the woods and plan outdoor adventures accordingly.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
