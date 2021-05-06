The bounty culture

OPINION — I recently picked up a book, Laws of South Dakota 1923, from Dutton’s Artifacts and Art shop on Main.
Dave, Drew, and Bonnie’s shop has a wonderful collection of intriguing antiques, original paintings, and a tremendous library of out-of-print books with a section that focuses on western history.
My selection describes the acts passed by the legislature that year. I tend to focus on the hunting and fishing and get educated on other issues along the way.
Senate Bill 84 addressed a funding emergency. Twenty-five thousand dollars were requisitioned from the treasury to pay deficiency claims for the wolf bounty that had been submitted above and beyond the previous year’s allocation.
Wolves were seen as a threat to the expansion of civilization and their numbers reduced at every opportunity.
The bounties were effective.
The Custer wolf had been killed three years previously and there were few remaining.
All large predators were on the bounty lists, bears, mountain lions, and wolves.
They killed domesticated animals, after settlers and miners depleted the wildlife.
Ranchers were in a battle to feed their families. Neighboring Montana also kept records.
In 1883, they paid trappers for more than 5,000 wolves, nearly 1,800 coyotes, 500 bears and nearly 150 mountain lions.
By 1887 the bounty had to be dropped as the claims became too expensive.
Thinning wolves allowed for a surge in the survival and expansion of coyotes.
Bounties on their population are still paid in some states and South Dakota now has a bounty targeting nest egg predators funded at half-a-million dollars this year.
By 1923, programs had expanded dramatically. Bounties of 10 cents were offered on gophers, magpies, and crows.
The term extermination was used, and funding provided for the elimination of all predatory species including bobcats, fox and any other predator large enough to kill a chicken.
Today, our society seems to believe that most of our food is imported from other countries by big block stores.
They are more tolerant of predators and seem to be in a temporary tiff with meat consumption and producers.
Numerous organizations use the faces of photogenic wolves, bears, and lions to solicit financial supporters.
In order to strike an angelic pose, poster predators have cleaned their faces of all signs of blood and give the impression of being too full to tackle a human.
Idaho is taking advantage of the January federal delisting of wolves from their threatened and endangered status to lower their population by ninety percent.
They are removing limitations on the numbers of animals a single hunter may shoot, opening the season to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and allowing night shooting with thermal devices.
Instead of paying bounties, Idaho will be hiring professional wolfers who’s primary mission will be the reduction of 90 % of their nearly 1600 animals.
This is an extreme measure taken to offer a temporary reprieve, a reset, for ranchers and prey species.
When wolves reached their advertised target numbers nearly a decade ago, environmental groups filed lawsuits to move the goal posts and prevent states from managing wolves to their own tolerances.
Too many western states were burned and subjected to damaging numbers. Wolves were transplanted
in Yellowstone in 1996 and several areas had reached their target populations by 2002.
Injunctions prevented state management until congressional action finally returned limited control in 2011.
Wolves were not fully delisted until January of this year and ranching states are jumping to reduce wolf numbers.
New lawsuits have been filed and proponents now want wolves returned to 85% of the continent.
This past week, I’ve had students show me black bear pictures taken near town for the third year in a row and images of mountain lions prowling suburban chicken coops.
Colorado urbanites have recently voted for wolf reintroduction in their state. Suburban wildlife numbers are high with strong populations of deer, elk, and geese.
Let voting records dictate where wildlife is most greatly supported and begin reintroduction in those districts.
Wolves should live were the people who advocate for them can more easily enjoy their presence.
I believe wolves could easily be reintroduced with invisible fence collars to keep them in city limits.
While voters seem tolerant of losses to rancher’s sheep and cattle, I’m interested to see how they will respond when their labradoodles are introduced to their country cousins.
No bounties will be needed when wildlife lives where it is most appreciated.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.