The birds are back

OPINION — Robins, blue birds, and meadow larks have made an appearance and their calls are most welcome as they seek out mates.
But some birds are larger in size and make a more substantial impression.
The sub-adult goshawk was after Eurasian collared- doves.
His novice attack was swift but sloppy and a spectacular failure.
He bombed into the top of the pine tree that the doves had chosen for their nesting site and caromed from limb to limb like a pinball through a Pachinko machine.
The large bird must have stunned itself in its dive.
It allowed me to approach closely and make a positive ID while it gathered its wits.
The two invaders scampered away from the threat.
The doves are larger and better muscled than the natives.
Their ancestors escaped from captivity or were released during wedding ceremonies along the US coasts in the mid 70s.
They breed year-round, weather allowing, and start secondary nests before their previous young have flown from the last.
They are hardier and have greater resources at their disposal than the local mourning doves.
In another twenty years, they could easily outnumber the birds that have been here previously.
A tale that sounds strangely familiar across the Midwest as immigration seems to be impacting everyone.
Hunting season for the hardy invasive doves is open year-round, not just for goshawks, but also for human hunters.
Just as Florida and other coastal states have open season on iguanas and boa constrictors, South Dakota has decided that these birds have to go.
Although it appears that they have too large a head start for hunting to have much of an impact.
This weekend opens the archery season for South Dakota’s turkeys and few residents realize that these birds too are an invasive species but transplanted and relocated with forethought by our game managers nearly 75 years ago.
The original eight birds were released on the Sleep Ranch in the spring of 1948 just to the west of Crow Peak and their descendants still return each winter to peck among the grains left behind by cattle.
Overall turkey numbers are diminished from previous estimates.
Despite a strong hatch last year and a mild winter, it will take time to rebuild the Black Hill’s flocks.
There are many reasons why numbers are down, but there are still positive signs.
When Covid shut down hunting opportunities for other states, South Dakota stayed open and nonresident hunters flocked here.
Although hunting has an impact on overall numbers, it has rarely been a limiting factor.
Predators, inclement weather, and habitat loss have always been harder on the population than hunting.
It seems counterintuitive after last year’s drought, but heavy spring and summer rains can limit nesting success and reduce insects that turkeys rely on to provide protein for their chicks.
We are currently experiencing a resurgence of moisture, and while hens will abandon failed nests and start a second clutch, chicks fair better under drier and warmer conditions.
The USDA inspection services claimed that last season, areas of the great plains had the worst grasshopper infestation that they have suffered in 35 years.
They imagine that we will have to brace for more of the same this summer.
Grasshoppers thrive in hot and dry weather.
Rain can foster conditions that lead to their demise, but it works best if it holds off until after the hoppers have hatched in early June.
Turkey chicks thrive on grasshoppers, and I cheered them on each time the fifty-bird flock that hatched out on my place last spring, strutted through gobbling them up.
While I hope for a good hatch among all of the birds, from goshawk, to grouse, turkey to turtle dove, I am loving this rain.
Green grasses benefit us all and if I have to live through another few years of low turkey numbers, I can always make do with our new Eurasian dove season that never sets.
