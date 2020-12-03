The best hunt of the year

OPINION — In all of my years of guiding, it was the first time I was in a tree stand with a bow hunter when he shot his buck.
We rattled and grunted the animal out of a thicket and got him to stop in the only shooting lane.
At just 30 yards, the sound of the arrow striking the deer resembled a pitched baseball hitting a catcher’s glove.
We hadn’t planned on hunting together when we set out that afternoon.
My son Lane and I so rarely get to hunt together.
Normally we are split up heading in opposite directions with clients who need our attention.
We had picked two stands that were very near to each other so that I could watch him hunt without laying down a double layer of scent.
There was a particular buck that was as large as any I had ever seen on that ranch and I hoped that the two might meet.
But time got away from us.
He and his wife, Anna, had spent Thanksgiving with her farming relatives near Watertown.
The warm weather had us lounging on the patio and watching the deer at home and we got a bit of a late start.
By the time we hurriedly gathered our gear, we had lost an hour that should have been spent in the trees.
As we drove down the quiet rural track, I could see that the deer had already taken the field.
Beneath the stand that was destined for my son, a herd of spookywhitetails had already gathered including several that had taken his breath away.
Lane is in the trophy gathering stage.
He has taken several record book animals with his bow and every trip out is a new challenge to wrap his tag around a creature larger than the last.
I too still occasionally have that urge, but a warm cup of hot chocolate is normally enough to settle the impulse.
When I first saw this particular deer, I had just harvested one of its cousins a mile distance.
I had momentarily considered the remaining licenses in my pocket and contemplated how I might best harvest this trophy animal too.
He was driven out into the open by the rut, and I could have easily shot him.
But I had already impulsively taken a lesser animal.
There was no ethical or legal pathway to provide a solution to my impulse.
After wrestling my demons, I was able to drive away and reserved the opportunity for my sons, who would be more deserving.
Blocked as we were, we both slipped into an alternate stand designed for two.
The two should have been a father and son much less accomplished at the dinner table.
On my ascent, I discovered that a squirrel had chewed through the strap holding the stand to the tree.
It swayed precariously as I grabbed onto the trunk and jerry-rigged a solution, but I never did feel totally secure.
It had felt so unnaturally warm for November that neither of us had dressed warmly enough for the chilly breeze that blew up and soon the entire tree was shaking with our shivers.
I hung my bow and settled into the role of caller, alternately rattling antlers and mimicking the sounds of an attentive buck.
As the sun set, a deer approached.
Not the giant, but one of his best lieutenants, and an animal larger than any Lane had previously harvested.
It all seemed to follow a textbook script, and the sound seemed to confirm a storybook ending to our hunt.
But not all trails lead to a deer.
After a short search without signs of a hit, I urged retreat and waiting for the help of the morning’s light.
The next few days proved that the animal had taken the arrow in a hollow below the spine and above the lungs, a no man’s land that produced neither blood nor any lasting injury.
Several times over the next few days, the same deer was seen chasing other does and we were gladdened that the wound had done little damage.
For a brief time, it had felt like a defeat, but in hindsight, it was my favorite hunt of the year.
That moment of shivering victory we shared in the wobbly tree stand is no less diminished and Lane has developed a an new humility and understanding for those who have been less successful than he.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.