Thank you, Grandpa.  

OPINION — Grandpa Speirs turns 106 today.
He gifted me with a fondness for animals that has translated into a hunting career and a particular love for horses that keeps on giving as my own granddaughter now spends time each evening with her pony.
You never know which tendencies you will inherit or from which family member.
From the Scotts, I have a proclivity for lifting clan stones and hoarding coins, from the Irish, a love for racehorses and song.
Studies of super centurions seem to indicate that if a man passes the 105-year mark, that he stands a fair chance of making it to 110.
That while Grandpa might not be one in a million, he is statistically a rarity, only two in a million will ever reach that age.
He isn’t the first.
His father passed the century mark and smoked and drank his entire life while traveling the world as an agricultural advisor.
Knowing that you are genetically inclined is a gift and a curse.
Both men lived alone for decades.
Yet each seemed to lighten through the years.
Somber and serious as they built their lives, they both reached an age of contemplative peace where sharing their memories made them cherish conversation and laughter.
Recent advanced in technology and science will allow many of us to flourish long beyond our ancestors.
It has made me inclined to the planting of trees and the protection of wildlife.
Russel Pope said that growing trees was akin to planting hope for the future, “body and life for one’s dreams of a better world.”
Although hailstorms have battered and broken many of my best efforts, there are small groves of pine now growing on each of the places I have lived.
Cottonwoods and spruce climb from the draws and rows of berry bushes feed the grouse.
Each time I pass by, I see first the trees and think of the decades that have gone by since I turned the soil and buried their roots.
The children now grown who helped me with their planting and the hours they spent giggling in play beneath their branches.
The deer that were sheltered from storms and hid their fawns, the birds that built their nests and sang their songs.
Since I appear to have half a century yet to enjoy them, I will plant more.
I have now helped manage several ranches for wildlife in the same way.
While years ago, surrounding properties might have seen the deer, elk, and turkeys as a scourge, I have been able to persuade enough others to tolerate their presence and see them as an asset.
While guiding is a profit driven enterprise, there is so much joy to be found beyond the hunting season in their quiet contemplation.
Each morning I rise in anticipation, binoculars at hand, childishly goading the sun to rise more quickly so that I might observe my wildlife neighbors.
At this time of years there are hours I have to wait impatiently for the light, so I write.
Will the deer this morning be whitetail or mule deer?
You can never be certain here at the prairie’s edge.
Might I be rewarded with the antelope or a herd of elk, a stalking mountain lion or wolf, a diving golden eagle or visiting black bear?
You can never tell, and I can never get enough.
The secret to a long and happy life is the joyful anticipation of another sunrise.
If I hadn’t centurions for ancestors, I might have been less inclined.
Thank you, Grandpa.
Happy Birthday.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
