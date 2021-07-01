OPINION — My 93 Geo Metro is a survivor.
On a whim, I pulled it from the cow pasture after three years of neglect and duct taped the mirror back on after the cattle had rubbed it off.
I charged up the battery, filled the tires with air, swept out the majority of the mice and drove it to town to bring home a 500-pound load of bagged mulch.
The Geo has seen better days.
I bought it new my first year of teaching and have tried to give it away several time.
Each outing it was returned against my wishes yet has steadily grown in my affections. It was among the highest rated fuel economy vehicles ever built traveling at over 50 miles per gallon.
Using a bullet-proof Toyota engine and transmission, it rolls along on three cylinders using the tiniest tires while burning an insignificant amount of fuel.
It has been battered several times by hail and nudged by a few deer, but the replacement fenders are less than forty bucks. It has been through a few of those, and dozens of tires yet still doesn’t burn oil.
The bags of mulch proved to be a heavier load than one of the old radials could bear and I found myself pulled over and tightening the lugs on a never before used spare no bigger than a toilet seat.
I expect to make it home without assistance and anticipate throwing a plug in the tire to get a few more miles out a tire so small that they have become hard to find.
As I pull into my gravel drive, I startle a trio of fawns back to their watchful antelope mother.
Five little ones have made it through the most dangerous period, more survivors than I have counted in the last fifteen years on my small acreage.
An Oregon study found that 85% of fawns are killed by predators within the first 18 days of birth.
Those that make it to the end of June stand a much higher chance of survival.
I have a feeling that there might be a few more late fawns still in hiding and if so, it would be a truly remarkable gain.
The rainy years with their tall grasses were challenging for antelope survival.
The dry and fire prone conditions we face today might give them an advantage.
In my vanity, I imagine that I and my studious discouragement of the local coyotes might also have played a role, but in reality, the most important factor might simply be the aggressive nature of a single mature doe.
Ranchers were surveyed on their tolerance for an aggressive cow in their herds.
Even after being injured by a cranky animal with a new calf, the majority of ranchers chose to keep that cow.
Aggressive mothers are seen as beneficial in helping to build and protect the herd.
Two weeks ago, I wrote of a doe that had lost a bit of her tail in a struggle with a predator.
I have since seen her chase down coyotes that wanted to do her fawns harm and her twin doe yearlings from the previous season have both stayed on to help defend this year’s young also.
