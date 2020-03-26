Stalking the neighbors

I was looking for the track of a tom lion when I noticed the first flock of spring robins.
I was too focused on the task at hand to make more than a mental note.
I’d been directed to the carcass of a young whitetail by the cries of the carrion birds and really didn’t stop to take note of a sign of winters passing that always brings me joy.
There was a mother lion and her full-grown cubs on this kill, and I was casting about for the sign of a bigger male.
Often a predatory tom will shadow a female with cubs looking for an opportunity to slip in a kill the smaller lions.
The difference in paw size is pronounced, but still not much more than an inch. I didn’t want to fumble and put hours on a track that led me to a family group that I was not interested in pursuing.
I should have taken more time to enjoy those first feathered harbingers of spring.
I might be wrong, but I think that many of us have been too focused on social distancing to enjoy the fact that the Black Hills are one of the best places on earth to enjoy a minimum of six feet of separation.
I vowed to appreciate the distance and the creatures in between.
To document each encounter and enjoy a little more, pursue a bit less.
To take note of good tidings and not focus so on the possibility of threats.
To stalk my neighbors, feathered and furred, and enjoy their company.
It wasn’t just the robins that were back, the blue birds had made an appearance too.
They had arrived in small family flocks and were inspecting the real estate.
When the boys were home, we cleaned out all of the nest boxes in anticipation of their arrival and I think the blues approved and will be moving in again soon.
The fawns are fat. Mule deer, whitetail, and antelope that have been absent for much of the winter have returned to feast on the tender new growth of spring.
The alfalfa fields are among the first places to take note of the warmer days and if the deer and antelope have discovered the greenery, the elk are likely not far behind.
To make it this far through winter in such fine condition shows what a lenient winter it has been. I know the neighboring ranches have appreciated the reprieve.
I took a 2-year-old on a shed antler hunt and she was definitely the most beautiful child in the timber that day.
She offered me a handful of her pretzel snacks and I swapped for a few diminutive antlers dropped by last years toddler bucks.
I think Eva and I both felt like it was a good trade.
My son-in-law Nate cried out in triumph when he discovered his first elk shed of the year even though it was from a season past.
I can’t keep up with him as well anymore and he covers so much ground.
Next year I’ll be trading snacks with my granddaughter in these same woods and won’t care if we ever find an antler.
I finally took my rifle back up on Sunday.
A group of 16 mulies had slowly departed the fields and were taking their time crossing the draws.
I kept a count through my binoculars, so many does to how many fawns, bucks that still held on to their antlers compared to ones that had already dropped.
Suddenly a pair of ears appeared that didn’t fit in the herd.
Coyotes are still denned up, but the dens now hold pups.
A large dog was shadowing the herd and out of years of repetition, I grabbed for my rifle.
Fawns are only weeks away.
My intentions were murderous, but I couldn’t leave my hilltop home and its view long enough to make a stalk.
He crept closer, but there were so many eyes.
He lay within 40 yards in the tall grass undetected and would occasionally rise up to see if the coast was clear or if he could detect any weakness or illness among the deer.
All the individuals in this mob had wintered well and they kept their vigilance.
I never even chambered a round before the herd ambled out of sight and the coyote trotted off.
It was a half an hour spent stalking a neighbor and he never even knew I was there.
A much better spectator sport than I could have watched on the TV and none of the players had mega salaries or performance bonusses.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
