Sooty Catch 22

Be careful what you wish for.
As a boy, I lived in Texas on Randolph Air Force Base. Two-story, white-washed stucco houses with adobe tiled rooflines and skies filled with the largest airplanes in our military, the C-5. Each plane weighed in at 190 tons and carried more than 51,000 gallons of fuel. The roar from those engines struggling to lift off became a constant we became immune to.
Appearances were important and inspected. Lawns had to be mowed and kept uncluttered. Trees needed to be tended, but you could keep the produce they created. Our yard was blessed with several magnificent pecans and a scraggily orange. We scavenged the hard-shelled pecans from the ground into brown paper shopping bags, but you had to climb for the oranges.
The nut trees were too huge to ascend, but the orange tree that grew right outside my mother’s kitchen window was inviting. I would swing into its thorny branches and pick all the bitter fruit I could reach.
There was one peculiarity that didn’t seem too important 40 years ago. Each orange had to be cleaned of soot that fell from our skies as the planes passed overhead. The top half of each orange was blackened, as were the red roof tiles.
I was reminded again of the casual pollution we once inhaled while recently on vacation in Scotland. The diesel fumes from the heavy traffic darkly coated the stonework off Glasgow’s buildings. It seemed so strange that a country with so much open country, blown by ocean breezes, should have the same sooty buildup I’d noticed from my youth.
The COVID-19 shutdowns have altered our air quality and atmosphere. While the EPA estimates that we currently produce 70% less air pollution as a nation than we did 50 years ago, we also have millions more people and their corresponding vehicular traffic. Quixotically, less pollution should be a good thing that we would all agree should be promoted, but those carbon particles that coat our lungs, buildings, and food are uniquely capable of reflecting solar heat.
Clean air lets in more light and drives up the earth’s temperature: Catch 22.
Geologists studying layers of volcanic ash have been able to determine that several global cooling cycles have occurred after massive eruptions. Earlier this summer, I humorously jested to a neighbor that I wished for the big cities to turn back on the global warming juices they were so good at producing so that our dry hay fields could welcome back the moisture we’ve enjoyed of late. Little did I know that they would make up for their reduction in exhaust fumes by lighting their own cities on fire.
Just like in forests, increased heat in cities, political or otherwise, can lead to fires.
I should be content. Our moisture is slightly above normal for this time of year using historical perspectives and averages, but I have so enjoyed being a climate change winner. Forty-plus inches of moisture each of the last two years, was a total I wished to maintain. I know that winning here on the plains meant that others might lose theirs, but I figured that it was our turn.
Now the irrigators are drawing down the streams, creeks, and dams. The heat has dried up many natural springs and the wildlife come in the evenings to drink at the tank here by the house without thought to the humans on the porch or dog under the deck. I’ve placed stepping blocks for the fawns so that they can reach over the rim and down into the water, but I liked it better when they had more choices and weren’t crowded next to homes. Wildlife should never become too familiar.
I do not wish for fires or volcanoes, pollution, or its accompanying cancers, just a few more cool showers to green the fields and provide feed for the coming winter. While I and the deer and elk miss the evergreen hay fields, the antelope have come home to the shortgrass prairies they most prefer.
Archery antelope season opens in 10 days. Waterholes and hunting blinds are looking like a winning combination.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
