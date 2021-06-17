So glad they ask

OPINION — Lately I spend more time fishing with my sons, than hunting with my daughter.
Evermore frequently without any weapon or lure of my own, carrying merely a camera to document each beautiful moment in time.
Today we were here, joined together in a common pursuit no different than those times years ago when we played catch in the front yard.
It doesn’t happen as often now as it did in those wonderful days gone by when after a quick dinner we would race outside to throw the ball and swing the bat in anticipation of ball games to come.
I was only able to raise three children, but two have since gone on to bring home a new son and then a daughter and a bonus grandchild.
Perhaps I will be truly blest and more will come with time.
While I have embellished those childhood days and only saved the most beautiful memories, there were also moments which were painful and made me regret my outdoor hobbies.
Fishing with adult sons is so much more rewarding and has many fewer pitfalls.
My adult sons cheer each other on when the other catches a fish.
As youth they would imagine that the other brother had the better spot along the river or stream and try to push their way into the most productive pools.
I would have to separate them and act as a physical barrier to prevent an assault.
Today my boys rarely hook me with their wayward casts, embedding treble hooks from vengeful Rapalas into the flesh of my skull.
Better yet, they general pull the hooks out on their own if they should inadvertently hook themselves.
There are few moments as vividly entrenched in my parental memory than the look of terror when I came at a child with a pair of pliers to pull a hook.
You could not explain. There was not enough breath in the sky.
If I had truly loved them, I would have tenderly attempted to remove the hooks with my bare fingers, cooing words of encouragement while gingerly backing the metal barbs from their flesh while they looked on with reverence as I removed the pain.
Reality was rarely that clean and I had played that game before.
My children did not sit still in awe, they leapt around like 40-pound striped bass trying to shake loose.
They could have cared less if the remaining hooks ended up buried in Daddy’s hand along the way leaving both of us doing a strange May-pole dance of misery.
While it is legal and well advised to subdue a fish to prevent this harm from occurring, my wife rarely allowed me any interventions when it came to the boys, hence the pliers.
Every fishing tackle box carries a pair, and we use them most often to remove lures from pike, walleye, and bass.
They were never intended to be used on humans, but they are expedient. If you want to hear the screaming stop as rapidly as possible, pliers are the ticket.
In the last few weeks, I have been with my young men as they captured lunker walleye on eastern lakes and witnessed one capture and release a creek-bottom brook trout as big as I have ever seen in the Hills.
Each time I was casually casting a lure but didn’t care if I connected with a fish as long as I connected with a son.
The world is changing faster than I can comprehend and my advice is rarely up to date.
It doesn’t stop me from sharing my opinion and I’m so grateful that they care enough to ask.
My daughter is in that phase of life where she is needed more as a parent than as a hunting partner and I realize it might be a few years before she can break away again.
I am needed more as a hoof trimmer and babysitter and both are jobs I am more than happy to fill.
Spending time with them all is all I ask, and I’m so glad when invite me along.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
