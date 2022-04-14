Shed antler hunting with the Sugar Plum Fairies

OPINION — Sugar and spice and everything nice.
The 2 and 4-year-old antler hunters had been gifted to me by their fathers.I lacked the younger men’s stamina and drive when it comes to climbing mountains.
Images of polished elk antlers lured them much higher in the timber than I was going to be able to keep up this early in the season.
I live a bipolar life of vigorous outdoor exercise sandwiched in betwixt periods of comparative sedentary slumber.
My winter lethargy is compounded by a bookish nature. Winters, I’m often found curled up on the couch with a good book.
These first outdoor adventures of the new year are becoming a bit more challenging with each passing decade.
But grandchildren are so inspirational.
Of course, Grandpa will carry you!
But perhaps not for very long.
In between spring snows, the green grasses pop and provide a vibrant contrast to the bleached tines hidden among the downed timber.
It is just the sort of Easter treasure hunt that children relish. Chasing after the cast-off tines of last season’s survivors has always been one of my favorite pastimes with my children.
I let the dads continue their climb up the ridgeline and was left the task of divvying up treats. I cautiously surveyed the rations their mothers had prepared, stashed away in plastic Easter eggs, trying to ensure that what we had brought would last the entire adventure. With Ava in one hand and June in the other, I knew that my hunt had suddenly become much more; an outdoor classroom, timbered playland, and time portal back to when it was all new to me.
I have discovered truckloads of antlers over the years.
We’ve loaded them up and sent them away to become arts and crafts as well as chew toys for dogs.
But discovering them in the company of two giggling little girls made the entire process delightful again.
We stopped to examine the abandoned home that a squirrel had built in the trunk of a fallen tree.
The girls sat down to wait for the owner to return and it was snack time.
One egg each was opened by tiny hands and the contents described in great detail.
Trail mix becomes a treasure when it comes from inside a shiny plastic oval in the middle of the big woods.
Peanuts a delicacy… who knew.
Fortified for more adventure, we set out again looking for tines among the pine needles.
Ava warned June not to trip over the branches that she was tall enough to step over.
That she might hurt her head against a rock or lose a tooth.
Which inevitably lead to a discussion of the tooth fairy and the possibility of replacement teeth the color of rainbows.
Rainbow teeth would be SO BEAUTIFUL.
We all agreed although we chose to watch our steps more carefully so as not to test the theory.
June, the two, soon to be three-year-old, needed a break on Granddad’s shoulders and from her lofty heights spied our third shed.
Ava has seen the first two from her car seat as we were driving into the pasture.
A matched pair that I had missed for several years in a row.
We would go on to find three matched sets that morning between the five of us.
I lost my wind a few times, but never the joy.
The laughter of a child backed by the beauty of the Black Hills will never grow old although I feel the inevitable progression.
In the final photo’s, the girls and their fathers had found fifteen sheds all together along with a small elk shed from a five-point-bull.
While the pictures didn’t turn out, I was inspired by the girl’s response as their dads asked if they wanted to go back to get the truck with grandpa or climb once again into the timber.
Both June and Ava chose more time in the woods.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.