Share the pictures

OPINION — It is nearly that time of year when hunters and athletes are allowed to begin their practice seasons.
For high school football and cross-country athletes, they are allowed to practice on their own over the summer but are only allowed to meet with their own coaches as teams in the beginning of August.
There is the perception that some programs with larger coaching staffs and budgets would train year-round and gain an unfair advantage over smaller programs with limited resources.
Instead, those with means send their kids to camps and sign them up for traveling teams increasing their chances for success.
Much like athletics, hunters with the resources are now training year-round and some states are beginning to also restrict their activities.
Practice makes perfect when it comes to shooting but for many the availability of ammunition and the associated increased costs hampered their practice.
Archery hunters faired much better.
As a youth I would shoot dozens of rounds a day using all of my available arrows each time.
I couldn’t get enough, but it tended to reinforce bad habits.
I tried to shoot smaller and tighter groups with each pass, but inevitably fatigue would lead to errors, aggravation, and a loss of confidence.
Today I only shoot three arrows, morning, and evening from different ranges.
The animals I hunt rarely stand around long enough for me to shoot multiple times.
I treat each practice shot as if it is the only attempt I’ll be given.
I shoot more when making changes in my equipment and tuning my bow, but for the most part, I practice smarter with fewer repetitions.
Trail camera pictures are beginning to make their rounds as hunters scout for animals that will get their hearts pumping.
Trophy-sized animals that walk through their dreams at night and plague them with dreams of poachers and hungry mountain lions.
Exceptional animals have their images posted online in a parody of a high school Grand March.
“Who are you bringing to the dance?”
Proud game managers with restricted access brag about the impact of their food supplements or mineral licks, about how much the animals they let pass in previous seasons have grown.
In a year with drought, animals are forced to gather at limited water sources and desirable food plots become fewer and farther between.
Some states have begun to limit the use of cameras with satellite uplinks that tell hunters in real time when trophy animals are in the most huntable locations.
Like many others, I purchased and used trail cameras when they first came out and got great enjoyment out of their images.
But other people often valued them more than I and stole.
I began to setup multiple cameras in an attempt to have one catch the animals and another catch the camera thieves.
It got expensive in a hurry, and I lost the joy.
I was never happy when I could identify the culprits.
It would require a confrontation and charges being filed that rarely brought a camera back and damaged my opinion of a few folks who made youthful mistakes but later grew into decent adults.
Today, I practice stalking with a digital telephoto, and I can shoot as many images as I wish.
One time, I lost an expensive camera that I had on loan from a manufacturer as a demo I was supposed to critique.
I immediately speculated who might have taken it and drew up a list of likely suspects.
Without evidence I harbored bad thoughts about a few neighbors and felt terrible chagrin when I discovered the camera in the middle of my hayfield a few weeks later.
A bull elk had stopped to lick and rub on the camera box, and it had inadvertently ended up hanging at eye level from one of his antlers.
I have some beautiful pictures of his nose and eyelashes.
My favorite practice activity prior to hunting season involves glassing for game.
I spend hours every day with binoculars held to my eyes attempting to distinguish one animal from another and identifying travel corridors.
I get great ideas for new stand locations, and I am constantly distracted by the hundreds of incidental encounters with wildlife and birds that simply inspire.
Using my equipment on a daily basis makes me much better in the field.
I am continually discouraged by hunters who are not able to prepare using equipment they have not mastered.
So, get out and glass, shoot your rifle and bow, hike and explore for the season to come.
We live in one of the best places in the world for outdoor enjoyment. Share the pictures.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
