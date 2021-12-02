OPINION — Such a confusing Black Hills deer season!
Big bucks that we passed last year in the hopes of seeing again this fall, never showed.
I assumed that October’s deep blizzards would drive the deer down out of the timber as they have for decades.
Instead, the moisture and warm temperatures gave November the unusual appearance of a second spring.
In a normally dry fall, herds of deer are attracted to the new growth of cut alfalfa or freshly planted winter wheat fields, areas where hunters have found success in the past.
Not this year.
This blizzard’s moisture revived the grasses as well as brush that had already shed many of their leaves.
The deer never needed to come down.
The high timber was providing all of the tender new growth that they could consume.
For nearly a generation since the era of unlimited buck tags and traditional hunting camps ended, resident hunters have been following the winter migration of the whitetail down out of the high country.
Few locals bothered to hunt the higher hills in earnest and concentrated their attention on the private grounds below.
Twice this fall, I have second-guessed that decision while reading the social media posts of nonresidents who hunted high.
They had taken bucks and made dramatic declarations about the genius of our game managers.
Both hunters claimed to have seen more deer and bucks in one week of hunting here than they had seen for a decade in their home states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
Word is getting out about our many blessings, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for a nonresident to draw a rifle tag.
It now takes numerous years of preference as increasing numbers get in line.
“Fifty-eight.” I called and told my son.
He assumed that it was the number of deer I had counted from the roadway on my way home from work. But he was wrong.
“That’s how many years in your hunting life that you have until you get to the point where you skip the last few days of the deer season with an unused tag in your pocket and go Christmas shopping instead.”
Time after time, I spoke with local landowners, asking them about their deer herds. “I should have hundreds, but there are none.”
“What deer?”
All season long, I camped out on familiar ridgelines with binoculars and spotting scope, hoping that the migration had been delayed.
I saw deer every time I went out, but always the young locals and not the heavy-horned monarchs that had descended last season and every fall before during my short hunting career.
“Good things come to he who waits.”
It is also true, that perhaps I didn’t give it the proper attention that a successful hunt deserves.
I have two new grandchildren due any day and have been puttering about the home place with Grandma.
Each time the phone rings unexpectedly, we have been leaping in anticipation.
Also, the warm days have had us confused. One can normally expect
November to collect a few inches of snow and provide some frosty winter weather with freezing winds.
The kind of biting climate that our region is famous for.
Temperatures that discourage the tourists from buying land here and moving from their balmier surroundings.
Bitter winds of the past have cut down on the casual sightseers, logging, and livestock herders who go about their business puttering about in the woods.
Not this year. On the last weekend, drivers in T-shirts and open-air vehicles drove about in profusion taking advantage of the glorious second spring.
Realtors who hunt can normally expect a lull in their client loads.
They have had no such break.
I still have a chance. As I write, the final minutes are counting down.
I could easily lift my baggage into my truck and step out for one more tilt.
Grab all of my familiar tools and climb just one more morning up the ridge in anticipation or in quiet resignation.
I am mindful that I have also been driven from the field by those same bitter winds.
That a license is not a receipt for a deer to be taken, but rather for an adventure that each hunter experiences in their own way.
Multiple times I have had my sights set and my safety off.
I turned those deer down and they would have easily pleased in years past.
It has been a wonderful and confusing season and there is still time.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
