Prairie bulls rewrite the record books

Taylor Graveman (Spearfish wrestling): Graveman went 4-0 at the Harrisburg tournament this weekend, recording 3 pins and a win by technical fall. She is currently 33-3 with 29 pins for the year.

Stella Marcus (Spearfish girls’ basketball): In a win over Custer, Marcus scored 38 points, a new school record, pulled down 4 rebounds, came up with 5 steals, and was 16 for 20 shooting free throws.

Dylan Stedillie (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): Stedillie scored 14 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and had 2 assist and 2 steals.

