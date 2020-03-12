Political animals

I have never been that interested in embracing my designated political animal.
By species, Republicans are associated with elephants and Democrats are characterized as donkeys.
I have a fondness for both creatures and suspect that my unwillingness to adopt a political party’s caricature lies with the fact that being a vocal advocate for either makes me a much less persuasive teacher and coach.
But in Africa today, both species are under attack.
Donkeys are being slaughtered by the millions to supply a demand for their hides in an Asian medical concoction and as always, elephants have such handsome tusks.
Ivory envy is something I’ve always understood on some primal level, but this new assault on donkeys has me flummoxed.
China’s rapidly expanding middle class now has the financial resources necessary to indulge in folk medicines that were once reserved for the wealthy.
Ten million animals are being gathered and slaughtered each year.
Boiled donkey hides produce a gelatin that is said to improve life in general and who am I, with my limited digestive experience, to refute such claims.
Let he who has consumed the most boiled donkey cast the first stone.
Here in the states, we tend to collect poster-children animals according to political whim.
For over a decade the federal government threw millions of dollars at sage grouse in an attempt to protect their habitat from marauding oil capitalist who threatened their existence.
Oil is such a dirty business and sage grouse have seasonal royalty that is hard to deny.
When the males are on their strutting grounds, chests inflated and exposed, it can resemble an avian version of a human body building competitions.
For the rest of the year, they are quite dull and have limited attraction as table fare.
At the same time, solar and wind energies were being championed as alternatives to the toxins released by oil extraction and burning.
Hawks and eagles, it seems have limited mathematical reasoning skills.
The birds can’t quite time their flights in conjunction with the rotation of the blades.
They are being diced by the wind farms and every facility gets a poorly tallied quota that the press chooses to ignore.
Worse, were the magnifying effects of solar collection panels beaming heat back at central collection towers.
Like the educational hallways, press corps seem to have a political preponderance favoring one party over another and eagles though initially a majestic national political symbol capable of clutching both arrows and flags simultaneously are blood thirsty capitalists when it comes to the gathering of meat.
Besides, eagles were saved once already in the last century from DDT and the public has empathy burnout that borders on the schizophrenic.
Globally, there has been such a dramatic reduction in human tragedies, that we have diverted our humanitarian dollars to no-kill pet storage facilities.
There is little public uproar attempting to shutter windfarms or ban solar collection towers that set them aflame midair.
The latest political animal is a virus.
Human corona virus has appeared on the label of aerosol disinfectants for years.
But new strains are inflaming the public imagination and there is a possibility that the latest version could become a headline lead-of-the-month winner.
We live in the safest time in human history where individuals are five times more likely to do harm to themselves through overeating and social media excess than to be attacked by a terrorist, robber, or invading army.
With so little threat in the air, how are newsrooms supposed to invoke the necessary state of hostility necessary to get the public to put aside their cat emojis and slap chat discussions long enough to turn on the news?
May our children live in a world so devoid of threats greater than the flu that they have the energy to save a donkey, elephant, or eagle and perhaps have energy leftover to hunt a resurgent sage grouse population.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
