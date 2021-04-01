Only the good die young

OPINION — It was a good buck.
His black skullcap, that surrounded the pedicles of each antler, lent him a serious air.
No other deer would make advances on a doe in his company without first giving him an elevated level of respect.
He wasn’t quite through his third year, although his 5x4 rack gave the impression that he might have been older.
I have had many an archery hunter who would have gladly wrapped a tag around his leg.
He had dodged lions and coyotes, bullets and arrows, and was just approaching that level of maturity that all human game managers hope to encourage.
He had survived hard winters and an unusually open one this last year.
He’d bulled his way through thick drifts of snow and fought for advantage among the other bucks and survived it all.
Until last week. He had been so close.
The landowner had pointed the deer out to me when I had come to visit.
For close to 20 years, I have been managing this area and herd of deer. I have seen many more killed by disease and weather than by hunters.
The good buck had finally met an obstacle he couldn’t overcome.
He had died along the creek bottom with both antlers still attached, long after others had already shed theirs.
He was not unusually gaunt and, in fact, his belly had bulged from the consumption of all of the new green growth that was just becoming available.
I’d been confused and searched his body for signs of trauma, marks of talons or fangs, the efforts of some poacher.
He had not been dead long enough for the scavengers to have found him.
Yet, only yards away, lay the remains of another deer that had also died and been completely consumed.
I found nothing, no signs to help me determine what had killed him.
I snapped pictures and forwarded them to the area game wardens hoping to take advantage of their years of experience.
In previous years and in different locations, landowners had stored grain that hungry deer had discovered and gorged on when hungry.
This overeating after a period of starvation had on occasion led to death.
At first it didn’t seem to be fair.
I was looking at the odd death as a consumer.
I imagined that the loss could have been avoided and that the deer was an animal that a number of hunters would have found desirable.
It is a justification I try to make anytime there is an untimely loss.
My vanity assumes that I have some control over fate, and that greater diligence on my part could have prevented it.
How many times over the years had I discouraged a poacher or released a young buck tangled in the fence?
Each time attempting to appease the spiritual odds maker that I was worthy of a larger buck come fall.
But in reality, nature makes her own decisions, and her math is little affected by my tinkering.
It seemed so odd that the bluebirds and meadowlarks could have returned announcing the return of spring and the end of winter.
That death would come from some unforeseen direction and take such a beautiful animal at such an inopportune time and at the height of his power.
But then, my musician wife intrudes on my pondering to remind me that we are scheduled to sing this week of Easter.
That untimely death is visited upon even the greatest of men and that we have little control over the length of our stay here on earth.
I think too much and use worry as a spiritual mask knowing full well that the viruses of life are little impressed by my feeble attempts. It is better to be as the birds, singing joyfully at each awakening and spending as little time as possible mourning past mistakes and losses.
Rejoice, for He is truly risen.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
