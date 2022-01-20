Olden days had better ways

OPINION — My mother took great enjoyment in watching me work.
My memories show her sitting in the shade our front porch with a glass of sun tea while I did some menial lawn chores in the hot Texas sun.
Only after raising teenaged sons of my own, can I appreciate the feeling of victory she must have felt while watching me do chores.
Perhaps she took pride in my reading also, since she came from a long line of bibliophiles, but my lasting impression was of a woman who hoped her son could spend days in the field lifting heavy loads.
I believe that many of us carry the memories of our ancestors, so having a son or daughter with a strong back most assuredly was one of the first retirement plans.
I was reminded of Mom this weekend as I watched the linemen crew from Butte Electric replacing aged power poles.
I had spoken with the young inspector who had been out earlier in the summer and had been expecting them.
It can be startling to see a stranger driving through your pastures unannounced, but he had been very cordial.
Utility companies carry the powers of bygone game wardens.
They can travel unrestricted through rural property in order to do their jobs.
If you have electricity, expect the occasional unexpected visitor.
I believe that game wardens appreciated the privilege that is now discouraged and restricted as they attempted to protect our wildlife.
I am living proof that the notion of a vigilant warden helped reduced game violations.
I relentlessly remind my hunting clients who have been raised in cities, that nothing that takes place on a rancher’s property remains a secret.
They notice any tracks on the trails that they have not personally made.
They open and close each of their gates just so and can tell when an uninitiated trespasser has violated the area.
So yesterday, when I saw strange tread marks through the alfalfa, I hopped on my quad and followed the sign.
The two men were amazingly efficient.
A power lift carried the lineman up to perform the more dangerous electrical duties.
A tracked Bobcat with multiple attachments, dug the hole, lifted out the weathered pole and precisely centered the replacement.
A pneumatic compactor was dropped into the hole and firmly set the timber.
The man on the ground flew about his duties, one of which was spinning the new power pole with a timber jack in a display of brute force that would have disqualified 95% of the today’s youth.
Very few have the muscle or size.
I pulled a tempered glass insulator from the top of one of the fallen.
It was dated 1951.
The gentleman told me that just over the ridge, there was a pole from 1949.
The 70-year-old poles and the insulator were built to last.
The crew told me that they were made of cedar and that newer poles could not compare for durability.
We just don’t grow trees of that quality anymore.
I was inspired by their work ethic and craftsmanship.
Each with his own unique role and skill set, and it reminded me of my hunting brothers.
If we had been born a century ago, we would have hunted like these craftsmen.
Tim would have been chosen to take the shot.
He was selected by his classmates as the top athlete in his class.
He is used to the pressure.
I have three trophy caliber mounts above my stairwell, all were taken with second shots after I hyperventilated and missed the first one.
Some hunters stand up better under the pressure and if we had been hunting buffalo to feed our families a century ago, Tim would have been the shooter.
Jeff is the scout. No one covers as much territory or knows the habits of the animals as well as a rancher.
No matter the season, he will always know more about animal movements and locations than anyone else.
David would be the muscle. A college football tight end, David and I are committed to a Colorado elk hunt next fall.
We both have promised to trim our waistlines and get in shape for the work needed to haul hundreds of pounds of meat on our backs.
I am the caller and the storyteller.
When in the woods, I am the keeper of the memories and the imitator of wildlife. I lure the game to our guns, and craft the memories around the fire.
There are stories to be told that we hope will inspire our grandchildren to join us soon in the field.
