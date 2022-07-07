OPINION — It is perhaps a false perception compounded by my age, but it feels like my access to news has been greatly diminished.
Very few of the print news magazines of my youth have had any durability and all but a few have given up any pretext at impartiality.
I made a misstep when programing my latest phone and it now seems to be listening to my every uttered thought.
It is in sync with whatever I search for online or watch on TV.
My world view has been funneling down to a handful of hunting programs, retirement strategy top--10 lists, and dietary gimmicks that revolve around sporadic starvation and fruit festivals.
I miss the old news streams where you were delivered equal versions of cheer and doom.
Where headlines caught your attention or left you cold.
Even if you had a preference for the sports pages, it felt like you might still have been better informed as you leafed by if only by accident.
Nowadays, I feel penned in by my own interests, prejudices, and prior muse.
To break out of the algorithms grasp I took desperate measures.
I wandered down to the antique store and purchased volumes of the news from the 1800s.
I ended up with several copies of the Department of Agriculture’s annual print report.
Many of the issue they delt with then are still issues today and I wanted to hear a fresh perspective on some of the methods we use now and how effective they were perceived to be in the 1800s.
A single volume contained almost 900 pages of facts and statistics as well as color commentary that I had assumed was exclusively reserved for our modern press.
One of the first sections I investigated dealt with ornithology and a report on the impact of invasive species.
I’m unsure how our ancestors would feel about our empty skies. Over a quarter of the us bird population has disappeared in the last 50 years according to researchers at Cornell, a total reduction of nearly three billion birds.
In the 1890s, bounties were paid to children to kill English sparrows and turn in their nests with a profit per egg.
The bounties seemed to have little effect on the invasive sparrow population.
But it was noted that few people had the expertise to tell the difference between the British and the American species and that both seemed to have been submitted by trappers.
The main targets of the bird bounties were crows, hawks, owls, and blackbirds along with sparrows.
In Virginia, each landowner was ordered to submit three crow scalps or have his taxes increased for each missing bird.
Bounties were established on crows of 10 cents per bird by the end of the century at a time when the average workman earned less than two dollars per day.
Hawks and owls earned a 50-cent reward. Utah placed a bounty on fish-eating birds such as pelicans, osprey, and herons.
But by the end of the 18th century, most of the bounty programs had fallen by the wayside as evidence began to appear that there were unintended consequences of bounty programs that often out wayed any perceived benefit.
Several of the states with bounties expended sizable sums in an attempt to eradicate sparrows and raptors.
The department of Agriculture estimated that nearly a quarter of a million dollars were spent paying bounty hunters.
Yet ornithologists called for a stop as they quantified the impact each bird may have benefited agriculture in insect and weed control.
Each hawk or owl ate innumerable rodents that were doing damage, and each sparrow that ate a seed of grain also consumed the seeds of weeds that reduced yields in crops.
South Dakota’s predator nest program has had its ups and downs as our state struggles to maintain its image as a premier hunting destination.
Changing farming practices have left few of the tree rows and fence lines where hunters of the past could find birds.
All parties agree that habitat is the key to future pheasant populations.
Curiously, the Game and Fish Department has discontinued their historic pheasant brood counts.
In the past, I’m certain that lower numbers discourage hunter tourism.
No researchers will have a print copy of that data a 100 years from now to question the bounty program’s effectiveness.
No one knows if trapping is helping to maintain our pheasant population, but the free traps and cash paid out to kids appears to have invigorated a new generation of trappers.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
