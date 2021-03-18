OPINION — You need a bath.
No really!
Japanese scientists who have been studying the effects of shinrin-yoku “forest bathing,” have discovered a laundry list of benefits that any 9-year-old Boy Scout could have easily pointed out.
By leaving technology behind and submersing ourselves in nature, we heal.
Each morning before sunrise, my dog and I set out on an adventure that disquiets some of our wildlife neighbors.
I shuffle along in a grotesque parody of jogging and he trots down one path or another gathering up the scents of all of the nighttime critters that have crossed through whichever pasture we choose to investigate.
Some morning we take along oats and check on the horses, break the ice or fill the trough as needed.
It has been so open this winter that they have hardly made a dent in the round bales that we have left for them.
The deer seem to enjoy the offerings more than the two mares, whitetail more so than the mulies, but never any antelope.
This is also the time of year when the elk begin to leave their winter ranges in search of the first green sprouts of spring.
We humans seem to have gobbled up the majority of those areas that green up first and for a short time there can be a convergence of deer in descending size.
I still regret running that first elk shed through the swather and I keep my eyes open for the sharp tines left behind when the bucks leave their tire poppers behind for me to discover in the tall grass.
But the greatest gift I receive each morning is not measured in antlers.
It instead is best seen in a settling of my spirit and reduction in my pulse and blood pressure.
Owning a slice of heaven, even for a short period of my life, has added immense satisfaction and advances my efforts to match my grandfathers as centenarians.
This past weekend I was blessed to experience one of my long-held dreams.
Granddaughter in tow, I ambled down a section of fence line that I had built with the help of my sons.
Elk and deer have been at work over the winter and the fencing clips had been stripped from a dozen steel posts.
A decade ago I had purchased a tiny pair of leather work gloves in anticipation of just this moment.
I carried them in my briefcase for years in pleasant anticipation of spending time with a grandchild explaining all of those rural treasures that only children raised in the outdoors get to experience.
My granddaughter June is not yet 2.
She loves horses and buffalo, and this is the first spring that I have been able to introduce her to newborn calves. I take the time to explain that each tiny finger has its own sleave.
She has only worn mittens till now.
I try and show that the leather protects her from the barbs of the fence and the tines of the yucca and cactus.
“These are owies June!”
I impale myself lightly to show her of the dangers that lurk in the grass and in the wires.
She is not impressed until I have her feel them herself and the lightbulb of understanding shines from her beautiful eyes.
The leather gloves become valuable.
Having her sitting beside me at we bounce along over the winter’s collection of gopher mounds, her giggling at each of my exaggerated exhalations with each bump, remind me of time spent with my mother in the same alfalfa meadows after her stroke.
These fields were the only places she could still drive, and I let her shepherd me down these same fence rows as I stretched and tightened, lifted what was downed by heavy snows or deer.
Mom too loved the outdoors and took me to the forests and ponds of her youth just as I take June.
My eyes mist over at her absence and then June’s face splits open with an exaggerated grin at the intrusion of the soft noses of the hungry horses.
For a moment, it brings Mom back to life.
June has inherited my mother’s smile and the joyful glint in her young eyes is the same light that my Mom shared each time she was nuzzled by a horse.
The sight and smells, sounds and textures of a horse’s muzzle bring back lost family members more sharply than any picture.
Nature bathing with the next generation brings my family back to life more sharply than any tine or barb.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.