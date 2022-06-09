Mountain out of a Mule Hill

OPINION — The twin pronghorn fawns hit the ground side by side.
They had momma and an older sister giving them the once over.
They were soaking wet and looked black in comparison to their older sibling from the previous year.
The elder doe was doing her best to run last year’s fawn out of the area.
She wanted as little attention as possible to be brought to her newborn fawns before they were strong enough to run for their lives.
She headbutted and kicked at her older daughter in an attempt to move her away from the twins.
After a brief inspection, ears two, hooves four, … she told the wobbly pair that they needed to stand and walk.
The exposed ridgeline was too low for her liking. Both eagles and coyotes could spy from the adjacent timber and see every feeding.
They needed to move fast, much faster I thought, than the legs of baby antelope that were only moments old could possibly carry them.
But nature is much stronger and wiser than I and they proved me wrong.
There was another storm rolling in and the pronghorn needed to clean and separate her fawns.
I had always assumed that a doe would deliver one fawn in one bedding area and then rise and move to another safe area to deliver the second.
Instead, she had them both within view of my spotting scope at the same time.
The safe haven she wanted to use was my mule hill and it was still a half mile away across the valley.
The mule hill is a small pasture with a diminutive mountain rising from its middle which is covered in stone.
The rocks keep hooves trimmed and hold enough moisture to always provide light grazing during this time of the year when some horses and mules are prone to founder.
The elevation gets my saddle and pack animals away from the flies and into the breezes while the sheer slopes provide some protection from the direct rays of the sun.
It is better suited for mountain goats than mule or antelope, but the elevation is an intriguing draw for all manner of wildlife.
The experienced mother antelope has hidden one of her fawns there among the rocks each season for the last several years.
Flattened and unmoving, the young antelope go unnoticed among the thousands of stones that cover the hill side.
The grass is short from the hungry nibbling of my mules and makes for easy escapes.
I imagine that the long-ears keep watch over the fawns while the doe is away.
When she rose from her labor bed, the still wet fawns leapt up to their wobbly legs and tumbled after her.
The weaker of the two made a journey of only a few dozen yards, but the stronger twin followed her mother over a hundred yards on her first walk within minutes of birth.
By this time, rain had begun to fall, and I know only too well that soaked fawns often die from the cold.
I imagined “rescuing” a young pronghorn and drying it off but could never imagine a scenario in which the doe would return and accept it.
I know that nature is better at this than I, but it was very difficult letting them die from the soaking rain only moments after birth within sight of my home’s warmth.
After hiding the lead fawn, the two adults again raced back to the birth site in search of the first fawn.
Was it too late?
Had the rains already sapped its strength?
Not a bit.
It wobbled to its feet and nursed, gaining strength with each breath.
Not only was it stronger, but its endurance also took it all the way across the valley, much farther than the first fawn that had been led away.
The soaked grasses were much higher than its head and while the stalks bent before its movements, twice it became trapped in brush and needed mother’s helpful nose to come back and free it.
I was shocked at its incredible strength and resilience.
Not only did it follow down the draw and through the brush, but also up a steep hill that it navigated along side trails.
At last light, after heavy showers had soaked them, both fawns were safely bedded and well fed far away from the birthing site that would have given them away to the inquisitive noses of our local black bears and coyotes.
A wise antelope once told me that a salty mule is a very aggressive guardian against the intrusions of predators.
If the suns shines and warms them, they stand a chance.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.