OPINION —There are no trees where I want to hunt antelope next month. I like to hunt from elevated stands.
Antelope don’t like trees.
They shun shade like the plague, like South Dakotan’s dodge face masks.
I had found an unusual stone slab fifteen years ago, 12 feet long, two feet thick and heavy enough to discourage any effort on my part to move it.
It rested along a hay field and had obviously been removed long ago by someone who hadn’t seen its potential.
I imagined it had required the efforts of a bulldozer and I could see where the blade had bit into its side.
It bore the waves of a shoreline sand bar and had obviously been created long ago during a time when there was a great deal more water in the area than there is now.
But time passed and I upgraded my tractor and moved up on my hydraulics.
Rabbits had given me an opening beneath and I laced a log chain under and over and attached it to the drawbar of my blue Ford.
I wasn’t sure that I could move it from its resting place.
I had done the math and came out a bit less than two tons.
I placed the transfer case in low gear and gingerly stretched the chain.
Everything held and a half mile later we had arrived at the new resting place of the worlds most uncomfortable tree stand ever erected.
Son Number Two and I took turns digging and chiseling away to create a suitable resting place for the giant headstone.
We gathered posts and poles, tamping bars and chains, and slowly lifted the long stone until it slid into its new home.
There was some disagreement on which end should be buried, but due to an unfortunate profile that would have lent itself to unfortunate nicknames, we were left with a dull facade that though boring, left a more dignified impression.
Dignified, but painfully slender, the most uncomfortable tree stand imaginable, minus the tree.
I have written in previous years of friends and acquaintances who had fallen from great heights and received grave wounds.
Sitting while in fear of falling can make a tree stand truly uncomfortable.
Most manufacturers go out of their way to advertise their stands as elevated recliners that tired hunters can spend their days resting while far away from the bustle of the city.
I still have two of those.
The camouflaged cushions were three inches thick and once in place, seemed to embrace my body.
Listening to a gentle breeze waft through the branches gave me so much peaceful assurance that I’m sure I slept right through the vast majority of deer which might have slipped within range.
