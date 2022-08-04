Meat bigot

OPINION — There are as many opinions as to which animals offer the best tasting meat as there are hunters in the woods.
Once an animal is on the ground, the fashion in which it is prepared dramatically alters the taste and quality of the meal.
My lovely wife has her opinion as to which market employs the finest butchers and each consumer prefers their own level of the balance between fat and lean in the marbling of each cut.
Those that eat flesh have among them a few who claim that they can detect the quality of the feed the animal was fed, “This deer was corn fed.” While another might have, “lived on greasewood and sage.”
I prefer pronghorn to any other plains game.
I know of others who consider antelope inedible.
If you were served a dish that was poorly prepared when you were a child and told to clean your plate, you might have sworn off a variety of meals, cuts of meat, or styles of cooking.
Barbeque has legions of fans, culinary contests at county fairs, dozens is not hundreds of books and recipes going into detail about the preparation of cures, length and temperature of the heat applied, and number of times each serving is allowed to be turned.
Do you allow your meat to rest?
Or is it best served steaming?
Rare or well-done?
I love the tasty white flesh of rabbit and squirrel, dishes I served my college roommates to rave reviews.
But the culinary police in my home kitchen have banned them.
Raised by ranching wisdom that proclaimed that only the poorest ranchers couldn’t afford to eat their own beef, rodent flesh was considered perhaps the greatest admission that poverty was afoot.
It was never about the taste, but the intellectual principle that eating certain foods was an admission of economic failure.
If you would eat a squirrel, would you consider rats?
I admit, to the great discomfort of my students, that I would.
I bear a genetic memory of great famine.
If you carry a few drops of Irish blood, as do two thirds of Americans tested, you too are triggered to prepare against starvation.
The potato famine devastated that countries population, with millions immigrating to America and a million more left behind to starve.
Meat has always been among the greatest of luxuries.
I still own the last of my families ration books from World War II.
If the plump generations that followed could see the meager intake allowed during times of conflict, they would be taken aback.
The fact that wealthy nations can afford to pour their grain into their cattle and fuel tanks make them the envy of the less prosperous.
Cuban adults in the 90s lost 15% of their body weight as Russian economic support waned.
Wars have always focused on the disruption of supply chains; from food to fuel, from information access to the ability to freely travel.
Propagandists had the job of distorting reality to reflect their political objectives.
Lobster and pork bellies were once served only to slaves, but clever marketers changed perspectives.
The Ukraine was the world’s second-largest grain exporting nation behind the US until the most recent Russian invasion.
On a recent road trip to Kentucky, I was amazed by a thousand miles of grain fields, enough to seemingly feed the world.
But agents of change are arising that will restrict the cheap transfer of those foods between nations.
“Victory gardens” was a slogan once used to motivate families to become food independent. Hunting was seen as a continuation of that ethos.
The recent explosion in the popularity of backyard chickencoops, a 758% increase in Amazon related search phrases, seems to prove out a nationwide increase in awareness that our lengthy period of peaceful global coexistence and interdependence may ebb.
Always the hunter gatherer, I have expanded my gardens and purchased cow-calf pairs of Scotch Highland cattle for each grandchild.
The same breed run by the Queen of England, Scotch Highland are hardy and capable of enduring our winter blizzards while producing a grass-fed marbling to their beef that has won national championships in carcass quality.
Their meat has been graded as the most tender and lower in fat and cholesterol.
I’ve never been a meat bigot, but I can’t wait to compare Highland beef it to prairie antelope.
