OPINION — Granddaughter June is not quite yet 2. She loves buffalo, horses, and cowboys.
Grandma is one of her favorite people on earth, and I am tolerated as a literate who can read to her, over and again, the books she loves most.
She, like her mother did at her age, enjoys dressing up and putting on jewelry, applying glittery chap stick, and dancing.
While I can still get her to help fix fence with PaPa, she really wants me to bring in the horses.
Until I saw the pictures of June and I riding my mule together, I was unaware of how grey my 23-year-old sorrel mare had become.
For every rural family there are the first pictures of the grandchildren riding with Grandpa.
While I doubt if I could find the image, I too have a similar picture.
My grandfather had a series of tall buckskins that were all named Joe.
That buckskin was his parade and roping horse.
He often had a few others that he was working with and training, but Joe was the only horse that would do when it was time for that first ride.
I too have a buckskin from those same bloodlines, but it is spring and there has been too little time for conditioning or to settle the resentment associated with a winter of freedom ended by a return to saddle and hoof trimming.
So, I saddle my experienced mule who has seen many a rider and never offered to buck and June is lifted up to my arms.
She has often sat on the back of her pony, but there is a huge difference in perspective from these lofty heights and when looking down on the world through the magnificent ears of a saddle mule.
Grandma Leslie comments that the mule resembles an easter bunny, but I am distracted by the sound of wonder in June’s voice as she experiences her first ride atop a tall mount.
“Look Guys, I’m riding!”
She is a girl of few words, so this lengthy string is well noted.
I recognize now, those rare moments that will soon become memories.
That this is one that I will later be able to retrieve.
Across the country, many grandparents are being denied access to their grandchildren until they pass some imagined vaccination hurdle.
I know I am blessed.
She urges me to go faster, not being aware yet of the possibility of a tumble onto the rocky ground.
For the moment, she is safe, and I would not ruin this gentle progression.
She has already taken a few tumbles from her pony onto sandy soil, and I hope her first fall from a horse onto rocky ground is years away.
COVID allowed many people to experience firsts that they might never have enjoyed without the restrictions.
Many states are seeing their highest wildlife harvests and license sales in history as urbanites leave behind their masks for the freedom and healing solitude of nature.
So many people purchased their first firearms and ammunition that the manufacturers have not yet been able to catch up.
Pennsylvania just reported a new state record harvest of deer and several states are at or near record numbers for bears taken.
Utah saw record permit sales with licenses being sold to first-time users increasing by 28%.
I’m reminded of all of the first-time hunters that I have shepherded over the years from young kids to middle-aged men.
I am renewed with each outing as they take notice of those beautiful commonalities that I have begun to take for granted; the colors in a Wyoming sunset, the shadows cast by a full moon, the enormous power in the gobble of a turkey coming in from behind or a bugling bull calling into your face.
They inevitably turn with that genuine smile of wonder as if to say, “Look Guys, I’m hunting.”
Take a first timer out this spring. It will recharge your spirit.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.