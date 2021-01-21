Lions all around

OPINION — Sightings of mountain lions are becoming less newsworthy.
A decade ago, the residents of the Black Hills would call the police, or their local warden whenever one entered their neighborhood, but do so now less often.
Whenever something happens with regularity, the novelty and fear disappears.
Nineteen lions have been harvested so far in the Black Hills, with three months yet to go in the season.
The warm weather and light snows have made tracking a challenge in some areas, but lion hunters have still found success.
Surplus lions are dispersing from Colorado, Wyoming, and the Hills and taking up residence in new states.
Current population maps have confirmed sightings in over two thirds of the nation.
Lions are doing well and expanding under well-regulated and restricted hunting.
Roadway and traffic fatalities are the limiting factors in most future lion expansions. In most states a mountain lion merely needs to locate the victim of a roadway collision to make a living.
More than a million such accidents occur each year providing a social network of food security for lions that need not hunt as hard as their ancestors did in order to secure a meal.
With whitetail deer making up the majority of their diet and herds prospering nationwide, lions are dispersing into all suitable areas and expanding our understanding as to what they consider acceptable habitat.
If you live near a river with timbered banks, lions are coming to your area soon.
Yankton sits in the south-east corner of our state along the Missouri river.
Lions are using waterways to expand their territories and even Iowa now is beginning to see signs of large predators returning to the state.
Both black bear and mountain lions have been verified visitors there last year.
While the Departments of Natural Resources personnel in most states have resisted
