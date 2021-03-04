Lion hunters having successful season

OPINION — It has been eight years since lion hunters took more than 40 cats from the Black Hills.
With two months left in the season and the total currently at 41, this year’s harvest could be one of the highest in a decade.
I must confess to being a fair-weather lion hunter.
I do not travel far from my home, and I only commit to a track if the prints are larger than those I’ve followed before.
A female’s tracks are easily discerned from the mitt-sized impressions made by a big tom.
Only two previous seasons, 2012 and 2013, have had more toms taken with 19 of the current 41-lion total.
Reducing the numbers of cannibalistic males means a higher number of cubs will survive to look for territories of their own.
While the number of lions that have been taken is up, Lawrence County’s contribution to the total is off.
While having less than 10% of the habitat, this snowy portion of the northern hills has historically accounted for over a third of the animals harvested each year.
Four times in the past decade the areas has accounted for more than forty percent of the total and in the lowest harvest season of 2019, it was responsible for 60%.
A light, wet snow that holds a track encourages hunters .
This year’s balmy temperatures have left the northern range’s foothills relatively snow free for extended periods and dropped Lawrence County’s harvest down to 20% of the total, its lowest percentage ever.
With spring peeking her head around the corner, the chances of more tracking snow fades and hunters will be reverting to calling for the remainder of the season.
I accompanied my son-in-law Nate this last weekend searching for fresh tracks.
No rifle, just my camera, searching for the most comfortable perch among the limestone cliffs.
The tracks of turkey and deer were abundant, occasionally punctuated by sets of elk, but no lions.
High winds carried away our calls and threatened to fill every imprint in the snow.
It became difficult to judge the age of each set.
While Nate hunted lions, I busied myself looking for the protruding antler tines of trophy bucks that I hoped had survived the fall.
Shed antler hunting season has begun also and many outdoorsmen are posting pictures of their finds.
I’m very curious about two whitetail in particular.
One was as wide as my meager shoulders, another as high as my forearms.
They carried the type of genetics I try to nurture.
I’m certain they survived the hunting season and I’d like to find evidence that they made it through one of the mildest winters in recent memory.
Other than the brutal cold snap that lingered for weeks, there have been few days of deep snow to hide their food and threaten their survival.
Santa brought me a new set of insulated bibs, and I eventually discovered a comfortable stand in the sun where I could see the far canyon rim and pretend to be contributing.
Warm and comfortably content, I might have dozed a time or two only snapping to attention when birds would alight too near my head.
A brightly plumaged pine grosbeak settled for a moment on a limb and the combination of his crimson body against the evergreens and brightness of the snow caused me to startle Nate.
How disappointing when you think your dad has glimpsed an approaching lion only to discover that he wants to share a beautiful bird instead.
If my boys hunt for as long as I, they too will appreciate the birds as much as the lions, the solitude as much as the hunt.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996
