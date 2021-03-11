Like South Dakota

OPINION — I was exploring in one of my pastures last week and discovered a lost world.
A tiny population of aspen growing from the top of their own protected escarpment.
A cliff had collapsed centuries ago, landed just so, and then weathered in such a way as to create pockets and fissures.
The diminutive bonsai forest had somehow colonized one such welcoming nook and I had missed their presence for years as they grew protected there, hidden by overgrowth.
The pines and cedars that tower along the hillsides are hidden only by their own forests.
The ash and cottonwoods that grow along the draws stand out among the plum and buffalo berries and are easy to discern.
But after owning this ground for more than a decade, I had never known that these aspens existed.
I love unexpected discoveries. Hidden gems, protected caves, newly exposed fossils, and unexpected wildlife visitors make living in the country a joy.
Each day holds the potential for a surprise party.
I expose my age by thinking of aspen as feminine.
Their slender pale trunks that always grow in groups and gatherings.
Their delicate leaves that continually whisper with a gentle breeze and change their color to blond each fall.
Their tenacious endurance and resistance to fire as well as their nurturing nature that attracts and feeds more wildlife than the pines.
The bark of a pine seem masculine in comparison and reminds me of my beard.
They spread their needles all about to claim territories that reject other plants and grasses.
Eventually when the thick layer of needles about their trunks burn, the fire can be so hot that it sterilizes the soil.
They grow in competitive clusters that slowly choke out their weaker rivals.
They are set in their ways and never change their color, no matter the season.
While they protect wildlife with their trunks and branches against harsh winds and bitter cold, it always seems as an afterthought.
Only the porcupines and squirrels have ever found a way to draw nourishment from their spartan offerings..
Recent Canadian studies calculate that 95% of nesting cavities found in a standing forest occur in the trunks of aspen and that they provide more than twice as much forage for deer and elk below their branches.
Here in the Black Hills, recent attacks by pine beetles, fire, and intensive logging have led to an environment conducive to the expansion of aspen groves.
A look at Crow Peak in the fall after the recent fires show that the colorful aspen communities are the first trees to recover on her rocky slopes.
Ten years ago, aspen made up less than 10% of the forest.
Today there is room for more.
I have little hope that the aspen that grow near my home will provide much more than a place for birds to nest.
The boulder that they have conquered has no grasses to shelter, nor deer and elk to feed.
Perhaps someday, a mountain lion might seek to satisfy its curiosity by leaping up to expand its view, but for now they will remain in isolation.
Trapped yet protected.
They remind me a bit of our state. Isolated and beautiful, challenging to visit, known best for their memorable stone.
Battered and bruised by storms, but hardier and better grounded perhaps than the trees that surround them.
You might not choose to visit them often, but when you do, they leave a lasting impression of vitality and permanence that so many yearn for.
Our governor has also provided our state with a feminine profile, but no one mistakes her endurance nor commitment.
From the waves of new immigrants that she has persuaded to move here, others must perceive our state as hardier and perhaps better grounded.
Our economic environment better suited for supporting families and business and safer for weathering the economic fires to be seen on our horizon.
Well anchored in our values and steadfast in our beliefs, beautiful from prairie to hills, nurturing, healthy, and prosperous. Not a bad place to call home.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
